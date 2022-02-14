DPD to launch program targeting males over 21

During a press conference last month, Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks noted the need to help young adult males turn away from gangs and crime and become productive citizens. After discussing it with PD Chaplain and Pastor/Christian Counselor Dier Hopkins, DPD is launching a new program with the purpose of “taking males and turning them into men,” a phrase coined by Municipal Court Judge Keith Rollins, who fully supports the initiative.
The mission of The Foundational Transformation of Men Program is “to assist young men through their formative years to the greatness they’re withholding inside of them,” Sparks said. “It is an enlightening program directed at unlocking their potential so that they can become productive men leading their families and taking care of their parental and various other responsibilities.”
This program follows the success of the department’s Youth Against Violence (YAV) program, but the age requirement is 21 and over.
“We are trying to get young men to understand that they have purpose in their lives and that the decisions they make affect everyone,” Sparks said. “The goal is for them to become productive citizens through understanding their parental, family, civic and moral duties.”
The six-weeks of training are based on the principles and teachings of Dr. Myles Munroe, a professor and author who introduced readers to the Five P’s of Success and the Seven Secrets of Success, Sparks said. In addition, biblical scriptures giving the basic living instructions before leaving earth will be discussed.
“These are scriptures which establish the foundation of the purpose and power given to men by their creator,” Sparks said. “We believe when men understand that their problems began with suffering from an identity crisis, they can then work on transformation.”
For example, participants during Week 1 will look at the purpose and power of men: what responsibilities were given to men from a spiritual perspective and how they can achieve and maintain these responsibilities.
Finally, finance planning and conflict resolution strategies will be given.
The classes, which begin March 14th, will meet on Monday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. A graduation from the program will be held April 18, at the completion of the six-week program. Participants are required to attend each session in order to graduate.
The classes will be instructed by Sparks and Hopkins, along with DPD Lt. Ken Winklepleck and other professional determined Transformation of Men staff.
“This is our calling to transform men back to the power given them at birth which in some instances are locked away inside of them,” Sparks said. “We plan to unlock their potential to reach their purpose and calling.”
Anyone interested in attending may call Helen McCoy at 678-293-1781.
