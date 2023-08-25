This Sunday, Regal Cinemas at Arbor Place Mall will be offering movies all day for four dollars each movie. Last year’s event, which featured three-dollar movies, was topped by several fights and much chaos which resulted in the arrests of 19 juveniles and one adult.
This year, Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks is confident that there will not be a repeat of last year’s bad behavior, which was primarily committed by youths. As a parent, Sparks said he knows how parents want to give their youths some latitude and freedom away from them. However, being unaccompanied at the mall just might not be the place to do it, he said.
“We, as the Douglasville Police Department, have talked with mall security, as well as Regal Cinemas personnel and mall management about Sunday’s event,” Sparks said, adding that the fire marshal has also spoken with them.
“Now, we are talking to the parents,” he said.
Much of the problem last year stemmed from parents dropping their kids off at the mall instead of sticking around to make sure they were obeying the rules, according to Sparks.
“Don’t let the mall’s movies raise your child,” Sparks said, speaking of the parents who pull up to the mall, let their kids out, and leave. “ When they get out of your presence, they might do things that will come back and embarrass you.”
He said parents often underestimate the power of peer pressure. “Even if your child is good while you’re around, it doesn’t guarantee they won’t join in activities that could get them hurt or arrested when they’re with their friends.”
He added that parents should be parents and not their kid’s friend.
Last year’s event, which Regal called “National Cinema Day,” attracted many youths. It was speculated that fake fights some were filming for a TikTok video turned into actual fights. After mall patrons flooded the 911 center with numerous calls of fighting in and outside of the mall, law enforcement arrived from DPD and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to what they described as a tumultuous crowd of as many as 200 people, mostly juveniles running around and screaming while others were fighting. The mall ended up closing early because of the mayhem.
Charges for those arrested included disorderly conduct, affray, and simple battery. Nine were additionally charged with violation of the Georgia Street Gang and Terrorism Prevention Act.
“Parents don’t seem to understand the times we are living in,” Sparks said. “We must understand that the biggest and most powerful word in our vocabulary is NO.
“Learn to tell your kids no.”
In case parents still don’t get it, Sparks said they need to know that law enforcement will be fully present this Sunday at the mall.
“We will be out to ensure that the youth are safe when they go to the movies and we will equally ensure that mall patrons and all citizens are safe,” Sparks said.
“I’m going to make sure this city is safe,” he added.
