This Sunday, Regal Cinemas at Arbor Place Mall will be offering movies all day for four dollars each movie. Last year’s event, which featured three-dollar movies, was topped by several fights and much chaos which resulted in the arrests of 19 juveniles and one adult.

This year, Douglasville Police Chief Dr. Gary Sparks is confident that there will not be a repeat of last year’s bad behavior, which was primarily committed by youths. As a parent, Sparks said he knows how parents want to give their youths some latitude and freedom away from them. However, being unaccompanied at the mall just might not be the place to do it, he said.