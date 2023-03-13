The Douglasville Police Department’s upcoming Youth Peace Summit is another effort Chief Gary Sparks hopes will stop the violence impacting young people.

The summit is set for Saturday, March 18, from 1-3 p.m., in the Community Room of the Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road. Overlapping in part with the first class of the Spring Youth Against Violence session, Sparks is asking all community partners, parents, church youth pastors, and youths to attend.

