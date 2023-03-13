The Douglasville Police Department’s upcoming Youth Peace Summit is another effort Chief Gary Sparks hopes will stop the violence impacting young people.
The summit is set for Saturday, March 18, from 1-3 p.m., in the Community Room of the Public Safety Complex, 2083 Fairburn Road. Overlapping in part with the first class of the Spring Youth Against Violence session, Sparks is asking all community partners, parents, church youth pastors, and youths to attend.
The summit will address topics affecting today’s youths as well as producing viable solutions to them, Sparks said, adding that the time to fix issues is before they start, not after the fact.
There is a war out there, he said, and it’s so up close and personal that everyone should be concerned. Ever the realist, Sparks said a proactive approach is far better than a reactive one.
To be honest, Sparks conceived the Youth Peace Summit long before two young people lost their lives recently to gun violence here. Like John the Baptist, Sparks has been the proverbial “voice crying out in the wilderness,” trying to get parents, youths, schools, courts, law enforcement and the community to work together to make the city and county a safer place to live.
Sparks said conversation must be had on topics such as house parties, violence, gang mentality, and the negative effects of social media, as well as the benefits of education, mentors, jobs, and other positives.
Mostly, though, he just wants kids to put the guns down and for parents to be, well, parents.
“Parents need to be able to recognize the harmful pitfalls that kids might encounter,” Sparks said. “We know kids want to have a good time, but parents need to recognize that times have changed.”
He acknowledges that parents sometimes want their children to have more than they did, but stressed the importance of knowing where their kids are and with whom, and the power of saying ‘no’ to them.
“If they are spending the night away from home, know the parents in the home they will be visiting,” Sparks said. “If something doesn’t feel or look right, don’t let them go.”
Despite the success of 15 years of the department’s Youth Against Violence Program and, most recently, the implementation of parenting classes, the search for peace has been at times elusive. However, Sparks keeps pushing ahead. He said the answer is close, but it will take a concerted effort.
“If we come together as a community and are proactive, instead of reactive, we can accomplish many things,” Sparks said. “While our community grieves together, it’s equally important to find viable solutions beforehand.
“Let’s make sure our bright young minds don’t lose their lives over mess,” he added.
The summit is open to the public and light refreshments will be served. Those needing additional information may contact Sgt. Shannon Dean at 678-293-1621.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.