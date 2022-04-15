Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.