As the Christmas and New Year’s holidays rapidly approach, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance (MCCD) Officers across the state are preparing for the back-to-back holiday weekends and will conduct high visibility patrols on the heaviest travel days to remind motorists to drive safely.

This year’s Christmas holiday travel period begins Friday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m., and ends Monday, Dec. 26, at 11:59 p.m.

