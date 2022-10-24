The county’s top health expert told community and government leaders about concerns coming out of the pandemic during last week’s Douglas County Chamber luncheon.
Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, highlighted several concerns from a recent Community Health Assessment that is conducted every five years.
The purpose of the CHA is to identify needs and issues in the community.
“The last two years, we have learned that it takes a village,” Memark said during the luncheon at the Douglasville Conference Center. “Douglas County is a big village.”
Memark said that access to care, healthy living, behavioral health, maternal and infant health, housing and COVID-19 and emerging threats were the key concerns discovered during the CHA.
She said that data shows that 36.7% of the county’s adult residents are overweight.
Data also shows that 13% of the county residents are uninsured. The 13% is the same as the state average but higher than the 8.7% for the United States.
An immediate concern, according to Memark, is the current flu season. She said that Georgia is one of three states that has a high rate.
According to statistics, there have been 35 hospitalizations for county residents due to the flu with eight outbreaks since the beginning of the month.
In comparison, there were only three hospitalizations in October of 2021.
Memark said there are three patients at Wellstar Douglas Medical Center with COVID-19 and only one in the ICU.
“We are seeing quite a bit when it comes to the flu,” Memark said. “This will be my only plug, please get your flu shots.”
Chamber Board President Tonya Byrd emphasized Memark’s concerns.
“Stats are true and disheartening,” Byrd said in her closing remarks. “We need to be healthy and together as a county.”
