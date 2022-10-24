Dr. Janet Memark

Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark was part of a panel that discussed the state of the county's health during a Douglas County Chamber luncheon last week.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

The county’s top health expert told community and government leaders about concerns coming out of the pandemic during last week’s Douglas County Chamber luncheon.

Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health, highlighted several concerns from a recent Community Health Assessment that is conducted every five years.

