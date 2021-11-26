A Sandy Springs man was convicted of drug trafficking after only 20 minutes of jury deliberations.
Erik Hernandez, 25, was arrested on July 14, 2020, at a Douglasville hotel after an informant arranged to purchase three kilos of meth.
After the drug deal was arranged, Hernandez arrived at the West Pointe Court hotel at 2:30 p.m. with a backpack containing the drugs, which had a $43,500 street value. He had over $2,300 in cash on him during the arrest.
He was arrested without incident and booked into the Douglas County jail.
Bond was denied following his July 2020 arrest.
During the investigation, Hernandez admitted that he had sold meth to the informant on a previous occasion, a news release stated.
Hernandez has been sentenced to 30 years for the conviction, according to court records.
“The devastation caused by drug addiction impacts our entire community,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “Our ability to hold these individuals accountable allows us to keep our county safe.”
