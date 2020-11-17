The majority leader of the state senate said Tuesday he will not support substituting a slate of Trump electors for one pledged to President-elect Joe Biden.
Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, whose district includes parts of Douglas, Carroll and Paulding counties, also told Carrollton Rotary Club members that while he was personally disappointed with former Vice President Joe Biden’s apparent victory over President Donald Trump, he seemed to discount theories and strategies advanced by fellow Republicans to reverse that loss.
“At the end of the day, I think [the vote] is going to turn out differently than what I wanted — but that has happened to me before in elections,” he said. “I will respect the people in this state on how that election has turned out.”
In particular, he rejected a plan suggested by some to send a special slate of Trump electors to vote in the Electoral College instead of electors pledged to vote for Biden.
“Our nation as we know it would collapse, and everything we’ve ever fought for, stood for, and argued for would go out the window because we did not like the results for the president’s race in our state,” he said.
“I swore, as many people have in this room, that I would support and defend the Constitution, not a person. Whether I like that person or not, I am not going to change my colors right now to go against everything I fought for and everything that I believe in.”
Biden was projected to have captured Georgia’s 16 electoral votes, having edged Trump by the slim margin of 14,000 popular votes. A statewide audit of the five million votes cast in the presidential race in Georgia wrapped up late Wednesday night, and Douglas County elections officials completed the manual review of the nearly 70,000 ballots cast within the county this week.
Dugan, whose role as senate majority leader makes him the most politically powerful member of that body, said he will ensure that every legal ballot is counted.
He mentioned that in Floyd County, 2,600 ballots had been found uncounted on Monday by elections officials because a memory card had not been uploaded on Election Day. He called this a failure of the system.
He also told Rotary Club members that the new Dominion voting machines used by residents this year do not have widespread issues such as changing the candidate the person selected on their ballot. Residents can double-check their paper ballots to see if they voted for the candidates they chose before scanning them.
Dugan also had a phone call with Chris Carr, the state’s attorney general, on Tuesday afternoon to discuss state laws on elections, particularly in the upcoming U.S. Senate runoff races on Jan. 5.
He told Rotary members that residents of other states cannot vote in their Senate elections, move to Georgia and then vote again in this state.
“That’s illegal, it’s a felony, 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine,” he said.
In an interview with the Times-Georgian, Dugan said there has been talk about calling a special session to reconvene the state’s presidential electors.
But he said as the Senate majority leader, he cannot call a special session.
That power is in the hands of either Gov. Brian Kemp or both Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Ralston.
However, he added the likelihood that a special session will be called is slim because it lacks the required three-fifths majority vote from both chambers of the state legislature.
Despite the fact that Georgians have elected the first Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, Dugan disagreed with pundits’ assessment that the state is “turning blue,” or becoming more favorable to Democratic candidates.
He noted that Republican candidates in every other race in the state were chosen by Georgia voters on election night.
