Durr's future in doubt as she struggles with COVID-19

It was 239 days ago that Asia Durr had a life-changing, and possible career-altering experience.
On June 8 of last year, the 23-year-old Douglasville native and second-year WNBA point guard was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Durr got the diagnosis just as she was heading to Florida to begin training camp with her New York Liberty teammates and the rest of the players in the women’s professional basketball league.
The former two-time ACC Player of the Year and the No. 2 pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft missed the entire 2020 season.
A week ago in an interview on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Durr revealed that she is still experiencing symptoms from the deadly virus.
Those symptoms are considered a COVID “long-hauler” by many medical experts.
There is a good chance she might not be able to play again this season.
“There’s days where I feel great, like I could go out and go to the store or I could clean up, and then there’s days where I’m like, ‘I just have to stay in the bed’,” Durr said on national TV. “It’s just like you feel like you get hit by a bus. My life has completely changed since June 8.”
Considered a rising star in the league with several endorsements, Durr could only watch from afar during last season.
She would occasionally get on social media to tweet, but there was no on-court action for the former All-American at the University of Louisville.
A normal day for Durr used to be spending time working out with weights and playing the game that she has dominated since high school.
Now, getting out of bed is considered a good day.
“I couldn’t breathe,” Durr said. “I was spitting up blood. Lung pain that was just so severe it felt like somebody took a long knife and was just stabbing me in the lungs, each second,” she said. “I woke up at 2 o’clock in the morning, vomiting, going back and forth to the bathroom, couldn’t keep anything down.”
She has lost 32 pounds since contracting COVID-19, and has yet to be cleared by her doctor.
There’s a possibility Durr may never play again.
It is a reality that she is trying to come to grips with.
There is no timetable on when long-haulers recover.
During the HBO interview with Mary Carillo, Durr was asked if she has considered the possibility that her WNBA career could be over, and she responded: “That question has definitely crossed my mind plenty of times, and then that’s when I, you know, give it to God.”
As a rookie during the 2019 season for the Liberty, Durr averaged 9.7 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 rebounds per game while shooting 46.7% from the field.
She was expected to be a big part of the Liberty lineup last season.
She also sat out the European season despite having a contract to play in France.
Basketball used to be her escape when life seemed tough.
“And that’s what’s really hard for me because in life whenever something was hard I would go and play,” she said. “I can’t even do that now. I can’t even shoot a free throw.”
