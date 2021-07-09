An East Point man has been charged with three counts of child molestation involving two separate teens.
Antone Leonard, 44, was arrested Monday for incidents that date as far back as 2013, according to arrest warrants.
The incidents happened at two separate locations in Douglasville.
Leonard is accused of child molestation over a six-year period of a child under the age of 14, according to the arrest warrant.
The warrant accused Leonard of inappropriate touching of the minor and forcing her to touch him from 2013-19.
In a separate arrest warrant, Leonard is charged with touching a 14-year-old child while she was asleep. The incident allegedly happened in an apartment on Sept. 2, 2019 between 1 and 10 a.m., according to the arrest warrant.
Leonard has been arrested previously for credit card theft, robbery and marijuana charges.
Bond was denied on the child molestation charges. Leonard remains in the Douglas County jail.
