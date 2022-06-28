Economic engine: UWG’s fiscal impact climbs to $626.7M

A new study shows the University of West Georgia contributed more than $626.7 million to the local, regional, and state economy between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. This represents an increase of nearly $400,000 over the previous year, as the university continues to make a significant economic impact in its communities of service and beyond.
The study revealed every dollar spent by UWG in Fiscal Year 2021 generated an additional 61 cents for the regional economy. Student spending also increased significantly, rising to more than $287 million, up from $265 million the previous year.
“Our connectivity with our communities goes beyond geography, as we work each and every day to proactively strengthen our institution’s financial impact on the region,” said Dr. Brendan B. Kelly, UWG president. “In addition to the strong figures announced in this report, we positively impact our area by connecting students with careers in high-demand industries before they graduate. These efforts to curate a first-choice university will pay dividends in our holistic economic contribution for decades to come.”
In terms of employment, UWG generated 4,917 full-time jobs, 30% of which were directly on-campus positions, while the balance — 3,444 — were off-campus jobs. This means that for every on-campus job, UWG generated 2.3 jobs off-campus.
Statewide, institutions in the University System of Georgia (USG) contributed $19.3 billion in FY21, a 3.8% increase over the previous year.
“USG institutions and the system as a whole are key contributors to our state and are an economic engine for communities in every region of Georgia,” USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue said.
“That economic impact continues to climb, and we are grateful to Gov. Brian Kemp and the General Assembly for their support of the university system and public higher education as we focus on increasing prosperity for the state and all Georgians.”
