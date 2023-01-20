DOUNWS-0121-23 CHAMBER

University of West Georgia economist Dr. William “Joey” Smith gave the county high marks during Wednesday’s Douglas County Chamber address about the state of the economy.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

When Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones was asked about two economists giving the county high marks for its economy, she immediately gave two thumbs up.

During Wednesday’s Douglas County Chamber luncheon on the state of the county’s economy, economists said they like where Douglas County stands coming out the pandemic.

