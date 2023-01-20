When Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones was asked about two economists giving the county high marks for its economy, she immediately gave two thumbs up.
During Wednesday’s Douglas County Chamber luncheon on the state of the county’s economy, economists said they like where Douglas County stands coming out the pandemic.
“You are back, if you were ever gone,” said Dr. William “Joey” Smith, chair of the University of West Georgia business school.
Smith said the county is back to pre-pandemic numbers in terms of employment.
Smith said the county has recouped the 908 jobs that were lost during the pandemic.
The county has experienced a 9.8% population growth since 2010.
“Douglas County has overcome many obstacles to rise to a booming economy,” Jones said. “We have battled through an unprecedented pandemic with a united front to produce outstanding economic achievements. Overall, I’m super excited about the favorable state of the economy for Douglas County in 2023, and together we are exceeding the expectations of those who believed otherwise.”
Although the state has a strong safety net, Smith warned that there will be some pains if the economy goes into a recession.
Many national economists predict the U.S. will experience some sort of recession this year.
“We don’t expect things to get a whole lot better than they are now,” Smith said. “Georgia is in a pretty good place. We are collecting more taxes than we need. We are doing well.”
The county’s economy is driven by transportation and warehousing, which has grown 39% from the second quarter in 2021 to the same quarter in 2022.
“The county is a warehousing magnet,” Smith said. “The county is doing well in the number of jobs.”
Ian Wyatt, a principal economist with the Metro Atlanta Chamber, agreed.
“The labor market remains strong,” Wyatt said. “The growing population is a reason there are a lot of new warehousing jobs.”
Smith puts the county unemployment rate at 3% while the average in the six-county west Georgia area is about 2.6%.
Douglas County has the highest unemployment rate among Carroll, Coweta, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties.
“The 2.6% is the best we can hope for,” Smith said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.