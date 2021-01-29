A University of West Georgia economist gave an update on the impact the pandemic has had on Douglas and surrounding counties so far and where he thinks things are headed.
Dr. William “Joey” Smith, who chairs the economics department at UWG, spoke during the Douglas County Chamber’s virtual State of the Economy luncheon on Wednesday.
Smith makes forecasts for six counties in the west Georgia region, including Douglas, Carroll, Coweta, Haralson, Paulding and Polk counties.
Smith said initial unemployment insurance (UI) claims, which people make as they are transitioning from their job into unemployment, are one of the leading economic indicators.
He presented a chart that showed at the peak of the Great Recession from 2007-09 there were less than 10,000 initial UI claims in the region as compared with more than 80,000 UI claims at the peak of the COVID-19 recession last year.
He noted that the region has just now seen UI claims drop to where they were during the peak of the Great Recession.
The unemployment rate, which is the percentage of the labor force that is unemployed but looking for work, jumped up to 12-13% in some west Georgia counties last year, Smith said.
Douglas County’s unemployment rate in November of last year was just over 6%, which is the highest jobless rate in the six-county west Georgia region Smith covers. Douglas County’s unemployment rate was also higher in November than the state average and the metro Atlanta average, Smith said.
“And although 6% is bad by comparison, really you’re still talking about pretty close to that range that you would expect during a reasonably good economy,” Smith said. “So even though we’ve had a relatively large uptick in the unemployment rates regionally and county by county, the recovery from those highest unemployment rates that we experienced back in the spring of 2020, they’ve improved quite a bit. That’s not to say we’re out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination.”
As far as job losses, Smith noted that in six months, there was a loss of about 16,000 jobs in the region, a decline of 9.3%.
“There’s no way to paint that as a great picture,” he said. “That is a tremendous job loss.”
In the period from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020, before the pandemic, Smith said the number of jobs was already down across the region.
Douglas County was the worst in the region with a decline of 11.7%, or 5,298 jobs. Douglas saw its biggest decline in service providing jobs where the number of jobs was down 14.76%, followed by goods producing jobs (down 3.90%) and government jobs (down 2.26%).
He said about two thirds of total employment in Douglas County comes from the service sector.
He said construction employment has remained “pretty high” across the region because demand for commercial, multi-family and single-family development is outpacing supply.
Manufacturing jobs are down over 20%, Smith said. He said those jobs were already declining before the pandemic, which “is really a continuation and an exacerbation of the problems that were already starting to creep in.”
He said the trade wars over the past few years have taken their toll on manufacturing in the U.S.
Smith said service jobs have been increasing for several years. He pointed out that not all service jobs are low-skill, retail jobs. Health care jobs also fall into the service sector, and Smith said those jobs are higher skilled and higher paying. While there were some job losses in health care, with office visits and elective procedures put on hold for a few months, he said those losses are expected to be short-lived.
He said retail employment has been flat for a couple of years and is due in part to the transition from brick and mortar stores to online sales. Retail employment was down about 5.2% through the middle of last year, he said. He added that once the final numbers are in for 2020 he expects the decline to be at least 10%. He said retail is important because it employs young workers, lower skill workers, seasonal workers, and many who are getting their first jobs.
“Retail typically is an important part of the job base,” he said.
While grocery stores and stores like Target and Walmart have done well during the pandemic, he said others like clothing retailers “were decimated.”
Smith was asked about the fate of Arbor Place Mall after his presentation.
He said that malls in general are having to transition because of the way clothing stores and retail as a whole is changing.
He said the mall could become a fulfillment center or the mall owner and community may come up with other creative uses, noting that “there are folks trying to find spaces for people to meet in a classroom environment.”
“I don’t want to put this out there just as an offhanded statement,” Smith said. “But malls are big, indoor spaces and there’s a lot of things that you can do with big indoor spaces. Creative reuse is a way that a community can help and determine how that mall winds up being used.”
He ended by talking about the housing sector, which he said has thrived during the recession. He said the average home sales price is up 13.2% from a year earlier, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate this week was at 2.77%, and the average time a house spends on the market is 50.7 days, down from 56 days last year and 67 days the year before.
“If you think you want to sell a house you better have another one ready to go because you could be living in a van down by the river if you don’t,” Smith said, making a reference to a famous Chris Farley skit on Saturday Night Live.
Still, housing is not all rosy. He said “there are reasonable fears this pandemic could trigger a new wave of foreclosures. That hasn’t started yet.”
Looking ahead, he said “the main thing that we need to do is get COVID under control.”
“My main encouragement would be as soon as you get access to the vaccine take it,” Smith said. “I plan to do it myself.”
