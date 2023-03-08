WASHINGTON — Economists on Tuesday urged Congress to address the debt limit quickly, cautioning that simply because U.S. lawmakers have successfully brokered deals before doesn’t mean they will be able to this year.

“There is a temptation to brush off the developing debt limit drama, thinking it will end the same way as the others over the years with lawmakers coming to terms and signing legislation just in time,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in prepared remarks. “That seems a mistake given the heightened dysfunction in Congress and the large political differences gripping the nation.”

Trending Videos