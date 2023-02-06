The city of Douglasville saw a slight increase in just about every crime category except homicides last year.
During a town hall meeting, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks released the 2022 crime stats for the city.
Homicides were down by half, with only three murders in 2022. In 2021, the city had six homicides reported.
There was also a slight increase in aggravated assault cases from 174 in 2021 to 191 in 2022.
Sparks said the slow economy played a role in the increase in assaults.
“The economy slowing had some effect,” Sparks said. “We feel when things pick back up the numbers will go down. I think it is also going to help with our community engagement. We want people to say something if they see something.”
Sparks said that in all three homicides last year, the victim knew the defendant.
There was a drug deal gone back in a Kroger parking lot on Hospital Drive, a shooting near Jessie Davis Park and a domestic violence case.
“None of the cases were stranger on stranger,” Capt. Capt. Tommy Deming said. “Stranger versus stranger is very rare.”
Robberies in the city went from 22 to 21 in 2022, according to the stats.
Sparks said the city has 56 flock cameras with a goal to get 350 throughout the city limits.
Deming said burglars are targeting shoes and gaming systems.
He also encouraged citizens to secure their weapons.
“We are getting a lot of stolen guns reported,” Deming said.
Overall, DPD handled 69,360 calls in 2022, which was 10,170 more than the previous year. There were 2,802 arrests made and 6,687 citations issued.
“We are working with our citizens,” Sparks said. “Overall, we want our citizens to feel safe.”
