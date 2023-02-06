DOUNWS-02-07-23 STATS pic

Douglasville Police Maj. Brad Stafford and Capt. Mark Edwards go over 2022 crime stats during a town hall meeting.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

The city of Douglasville saw a slight increase in just about every crime category except homicides last year.

During a town hall meeting, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks released the 2022 crime stats for the city.

