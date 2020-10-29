Economy, constituents' health are Rep. Scott's top priorities

U.S. Rep. David Scott is running for reelection to Congress for Georgia’s 13th District.
Scott, a Democrat, was first elected in 2002 to the seat which covers all of Douglas County and parts of Clayton, Cobb, Fayette, Fulton and Henry counties.
Scott said when he first ran for Congress, he “made a commitment to look for ways to improve the lives of my constituents by standing up for their values, their families and their children.” And he said each year he has “worked to fulfill that promise.”
“My annual health fairs have saved lives,” Scott said. “Thousands of my constituents have received jobs through the job fairs I have held since taking office. And, the scholarships I award each year provides the needed dollars to help students in his district go to and stay in school.”
He said he’s voted to raise the minimum wage and to give equal pay for equal work as part of “investing in the American people.”
Scott said he authored and helped pass the “Protecting Affordable Mortgages for Veterans Act,” which he said provides veterans with their “dream of homeownership by helping them access affordable mortgages.”
Scott said his top priorities for the people of District 13 “are keeping my constituents safe and healthy while also working to improve our economy and secure jobs for my constituents.”
On what can be done by the government to help Douglas County’s first responders and other frontline workers, Scott said: “Our communities need additional COVID-19 relief funds for emergency response and economic recovery efforts including coronavirus-related outlays and pay for our health care workers, police, fire, transportation, EMS, teachers and other vital frontline workers who keep us safe.”
Scott said that while the CARES Act provided $150 billion in “stabilization funds for states and larger communities,” he said the Act limited local governments that were able to receive direct support to localities of over 500,000 people, which he said excluded Douglasville and Douglas County. He said he is cosponsoring the Coronavirus Community Relief Act, new legislation that would “provide $250 billion in stabilization funds for local cities and counties across the United States that are struggling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Asked if the federal government has done enough to help small businesses and families stay afloat during the pandemic and whether he would support additional stimulus payments and other aid, Scott said first and foremost he wants everyone in the community to stay safe and healthy.
Scott said he is “working diligently” with other members of Congress to “take the bold, decisive action needed to provide meaningful support for impacted families, workers, small businesses, hospitals and local governments in Georgia and across this country.”
He pointed to four “critical pieces of legislation” Congress passed including:
• $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Bill
• The Families First Coronavirus Response Act
• The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act
• The Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act
More recently, he said the HEROES Act was introduced in the House to “provide critical relief to the American people dealing with the public health and economic crises resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.” However, the HEROES Act has not made it past the Senate. Scott said he will continue working on “compromise” legislation.
On making health care more affordable, Scott said he is a “strong supporter of the Affordable Care Act, which protects people with preexisting conditions from being charged high out-of-pocket costs.”
“The Affordable Care Act is not perfect, but we can’t go back,” Scott said. “I believe Congress must do more to ensure that we have a robust health care system in this country that focuses on prevention and improving health outcomes. And I will continue to work to ensure that all Americans can get the affordable care they need, especially Georgia’s uninsured and under-insured communities.”
Scott said he has been a “vocal advocate in Congress for the Medicare program” and that he will continue to support efforts to strengthen and expand Medicare coverage, “especially for prescription drugs, durable medical equipment, and medical devices.”
He said preserving Medicaid coverage and PeachCare for Kids for low-income children is also important as “both are invaluable components of our nation’s health care safety net.”
“I will continue working to ensure these programs remain solvent and accessible,” Scott said.
On racial injustice, Scott said that “over the past two decades, tensions between police and communities of color have grown as allegations of bias-based policing by law enforcement agents, sometimes supported by data collection efforts and video evidence, have increased in number and frequency.”
Scott said that since the police-involved shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014, “there has been public outcry for Congressional action to address police accountability and public safety issues through the adoption of substantive law enforcement policy reforms.”
He said that he believes law enforcement officers are “critical to our nation’s public safety infrastructure and should not be taken for granted.”
“Police officers do their best to enhance the quality of life in our country working in accordance with constitutional rights to enforce the laws, preserve peace and reduce fear. Law enforcement plays a vital role in keeping our communities safe,” Scott said. “As your representative, I support the notion of higher levels of protection and support, including retirement benefits, for all our officers. As your Congressman, I will continue to collaborate with others to find better strategies to ensure that law enforcement officers engage with unarmed Americans respectfully and end all forms of racial profiling, prejudice, and discrimination regardless of a person’s color, creed, religious affiliation or sexual orientation.”
Scott said the most important issues to him are improving the economy and keeping his constituents safe and healthy.
“Our nation is facing unprecedented challenges to our health system and economy due to the global COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “It is deeply important to me that my constituents are provided with the resources that they need during these challenging times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.