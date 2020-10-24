Rep. Micah Gravley of the state’s 67th House District is running for reelection next month for his fifth term in office.
A 1997 graduate of Emmanuel College, Gravley, a Douglasville Republican, has held several leadership roles in the state government working for former Gov. Sonny Perdue and former Congressman Bob Barr.
He has been serving as a state representative since January 2013 and is the majority caucus vice-chairman.
Voters will decide the House District 67 race, as well as other state and county races, and choose the next president on Nov. 3. Gravley is running against Democrat Angela Mayfield.
Gravley said the most pressing issue is making sure his constituents have “economic development resources” and job opportunities “to participate in this economy.”
He added that his three children are enrolled in public schools and will be for the next 15 years, so providing the highest quality of education to them and other students across the district is on his list of priorities. He also wants to continue to provide the resources public safety officials need to continue to protect their communities.
Earlier this year, he said the COVID-19 Protection Act was passed by the state Legislature, which allowed some protections for small business owners from lawsuits and additional risks. He added he does not want small businesses to be closed unnecessarily and said business owners need to be able to continue to operate.
“They needed to be able to know they could open their doors, operate effectively and that they could use reasonable precautions,” Gravley said. “We were able to get good legislation to the governor.”
Gravley said he has been helping constituents with unemployment requests, noting he has been working 15-20 cases at a time to get answers for employees that have been impacted by the pandemic.
As the founder of the Paulding Public Safety Appreciation organization, he said the group has raised more than $100,000 to support public safety officials. He added he works with first responders daily, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic, and he would like to sit down with all responders to address their needs.
Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp announced new healthcare reform to provide a waiver to state residents seeking health insurance. The program, referred to as Georgia Pathways and Access, would provide “more affordable insurance” for millions of families that Kemp said could otherwise not afford insurance under the current program.
Gravley said he was a “major proponent” of the healthcare bill that allowed the governor to have some control over the program and the job requirements attached to the waiver.
“The way we had done it was it allowed us to expand Medicaid and be able to also require the employment aspect,” he said.
Over his past four terms, he said he has worked on legislation that is “significant to the district” as well as to the state. He added his record has been noticed by organizations and associations across Georgia, and he has noticed the effects of his work in Douglas and Paulding counties.
“I believe there is work to be done, and there are several initiatives that I am working on that I would like to continue working on,” Gravley said. “It’s been great having the support of the district on all those initiatives.”
