Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series appearing in the Sentinel this week on COVID-19 one year into the pandemic.
A year ago, as the economy began to shut down due to COVID-19, it was hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel.
The service industry, which makes up nearly 71% of jobs in Douglas County, was hit particularly hard. Restaurants were forced to try to stay afloat with take-out and delivery.
By the end of March 2020, Burke’s Grill in Douglasville reported they were doing less than 25%% of their usual business. Burke’s was far from alone.
But 12 months later, things are starting to look up. More than 2 million Americans are getting vaccinated every day. And most Americans will be getting $1,400 checks in the next few weeks as part of the latest stimulus package passed by Congress.
“The light is there,” said University of West Georgia Economics Professor Dr. Hilde Patron Boenheim. “We simply have to remain focused on moving in the right direction by taking advantage of the vaccines when they become available to us and continuing with precautions to reduce the spread to avoid a new wave of outbreaks resulting from the new variants circulating right now.”
Boenheim, who serves as the director of UWG’s Center for Business and Economics Research, said Douglas County’s economy probably bottomed out sometime around last July or August.
She said unemployment rates peaked in April, “but the contraction likely lasted longer, since the labor force took two significant dips in April and August.”
However, Boenheim said by the end of 2020 unemployment rates had been cut in half again and the labor force was back to pre-coronavirus levels.
The service sector was hit the hardest, with employment in that sector down 14.8% from the second quarter of 2019 to the second quarter of 2020, she said.
“Full-service restaurants, hotel/motel establishments and retail were all hard-hit in the county,” Boenheim said. “However, the sub-sector that contains temporary employment also was hammered as well, shedding 1,551 jobs.”
Boenheim said people getting vaccinated and continuing to take precautions like wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands has helped to reduce hospitalizations and death rates; those things, she said, give her optimism about the economy.
She said unemployment rates for 2021 aren’t available yet. But she points to new national-level employment numbers that show the U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February, which she said is almost twice the number expected by economists.
“This is an indication that the economy is gaining momentum, and is likely the result of public optimism from the successes in meeting national-level vaccination goals, along with the falling hospitalization rates,” Boenheim said. “Businesses are expecting to see new activity and they are actively preparing for it.”
Still, the Georgia Department of Labor reported 28,387 initial unemployment claims last week, up 2,940 from the previous week. The accommodation and food services sector accounted for the most initial unemployment claims last week with 5,336 claims.
On the positive side, the labor department also reported Thursday that unemployment in Georgia fell slightly in January to 5.1%, a drop of 7.4% since the coronavirus pandemic began a year ago and 1.2% below the national jobless rate for January.
Asked when she expects the economy to recover to pre-pandemic levels, Boenheim said she believes U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) “will likely take at least another 18 months or so to recover to 2019 levels.” But she added that individual regions could move faster.
“We have lost a lot of income from the shutdown and from the subsequent slowdown, and we have also lost many individuals from our community, and stimulus checks can’t vaccinate us against the damage the pandemic has already caused,” she said. “In some ways, the deficit-fueled pre-covid economy was running at a faster pace than was sustainable anyway with unemployment rates in the 2.5-3.5% range. Just getting back to an unemployment rate of 5% for all counties in the (west Georgia) region and getting our vaccination rate to 50% would be two significant steps in the right direction, and both appear to be within reach by summer 2021. This doesn’t represent recovery to 2019 levels, but it would put us on a quicker path in that direction.”
She said that assuming something like a new coronavirus variant doesn’t force the economy to slow again, “confidence will continue to rebound as vaccination rates rise, and consumer spending will follow soon afterwards.”
“However, it’s not going to happen all at once, because there are still significant obstacles to recovery out there, like overdue rent and mortgage payments, permanent business closures, human capital losses (as older and more experienced workers leave the workplace rather than risk infection), and all of these could put a drag on consumer spending,” she said.
Additionally, she said some of the changes forced by the pandemic will likely stick around for the long haul.
“Many people have grown more accustomed to shopping online, taking classes online, and working remotely,” Boenheim said. “These behavioral changes, which are the result of the pandemic, have sped the process of shifting many more activities into the online environment, and these changes are likely to stay with us well beyond the end of the pandemic.”
