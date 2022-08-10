Navy pic

Petty Officer 3rd Class Chastity Edmonds, a Douglasville native and New Manchester High grad, is a culinary specialist aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

 U.S. Navy/Special

PEARL HARBOR — A 2017 New Manchester High School graduate and Douglasville native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC).

Petty Officer 3rd Class Chastity Edmonds is a culinary specialist aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier operating out of San Diego, California.

