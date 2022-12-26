Eight people were injured Monday morning when a truck crashed into Bagel Meister on Chapel Hill Road, police said.
Updated: December 26, 2022 @ 5:58 pm
Eight people were injured Monday morning when a truck crashed into Bagel Meister on Chapel Hill Road, police said.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, according to Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson.
Davidson said the crash was an accident. He didn’t name the driver of the truck, and said he didn't believe the person was among those injured. Davidson said no charges had been filed as of noon Monday.
Pictures taken by witnesses show a gray truck inside the popular restaurant, with broken glass and tables strewn everywhere.
Rebecca Capra, who is a nurse, was coming out of Orangetheory Fitness next door when the accident happened. She checked on everyone and reported no serious injuries.
Rachel Harrison’s niece Kayla was there with her boyfriend, Brandon, whose leg was pinned to the counter when the truck crashed into the restaurant. Harrison said Kayla, who is pregnant, and Brandon went to the hospital to get checked out. Both “are very shaken up,” Harrison said.
