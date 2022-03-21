Elana Meyers Taylor was presented with a proclamation, gifts and was even serenaded by Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson in Friday’s welcome home celebration.
Just before presenting her with a jacket, Robinson joked that they are running out of things to give the hometown Olympian.
“You are an awesome woman,” Robinson told Meyers Taylor, who has won five Olympic medals.
Meyers Taylor was greeted by family, community leaders and several fans at Arbor Station Mall.
She recently returned from her fourth Olympics and collected two more medals in the bobsled events.
“It (Douglasville) is my home,” Meyers Taylor said in a pre-celebration press conference. “It has a special place in my heart. I’ve lived here ever since I was in the second grade. I can’t think of anywhere us I would want to live.”
She said Douglasville was never far from her mind in Beijing.
“This is my hometown,” Meyers Taylor said. “You can do anything no matter where you come from. You can be successful.”
After winning silver and bronze medals, Meyers Taylor was chosen to carry the American flag at the closing ceremonies.
She was initially selected to be the flag bearer in the opening ceremonies but was unable while being in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Meyers Taylor hinted on returning for another Olympics, but made it clear she was looking to grow her family in the meantime.
“I’m sure everyone will agree that Nico needs a brother or sister,” she said.
For now, she looks to enjoy her time being a wife and mom, hanging out with friends, going grocery shopping and training.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to being a mom,” Meyers Taylor said. “I just want to do some normal things.”
She said winning a silver medal in the inaugural monobob (one-person sled) was a great accomplishment.
Meyers Taylor fought for years to have the monobob event added in the women’s competition.
“It took years and years of fighting for it to happen,” she said. “It was extra special to get a medal in the event.”
She had a message for the students at her alma mater, Lithia Springs High.
“My success just really shows you that anything’s possible that you could set goals, go after them and achieve them,” Meyers Taylor said. “And that’s the thing is, when I was a little girl, I set a goal to be an Olympian. I didn’t even set a goal to win five medals, but it happened. So, the sky’s the limit when you’re willing to go after your dreams.”
Meyers Taylor’s original dream was to be an Olympian in softball.
She admitted that she “choked” at the tryouts.
After the sport was dropped from Olympic competition, her parents told her to give bobsledding a try.
“I had to find the right sport,” she said.
And she did.
Among her many accomplishments of winning five Olympic medals, and becoming the most decorated female bobsledder in Olympic history, she is also oldest woman to win an Olympic medal.
“Every single day, we just go out there and try to be the best version of ourselves,” Meyers Taylor said. “That’s really all it is. It’s just trying to be the best at whatever you can. It’s not easy and you’re not always going to be the best. As long as you’re going out there and trying.”
