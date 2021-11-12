An elderly Villa Rica man was arrested in California on fugitive charges stemming from an indictment for child molestation in Douglas County.
Jack Holley, 80, was indicted on aggravated sexual battery and child molestation charges but was free on $150,000 bond following his March 17, 2020 arrest.
Holley was arrested Monday afternoon by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in California following a traffic stop, according to a news release.
He was arrested going westbound on Interstate 40 in the city of Needles.
According to the news release, Holley was the only person in the car. Deputies found a loaded handgun and money in the vehicle, according to the news release.
After deputies did a records check, it was discovered there was a bench warrant stemming from his sexual misconduct charges against a minor.
Holley remains in the San Bernardino jail awaiting a court appearance, according to court records.
Between July 24 and Aug. 25 of 2017, Holley is accused of performing lewd sexual acts on a minor at his home in Villa Rica, according arrest warrants.
Holley turned himself into the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on March 17, 2020, within hours of learning of the arrest warrants, according to court documents.
On April 20, 2020, he was granted a $150,000 bond because he was in the high risk age group of contracting COVID-19, according to court records.
As part of the bond conditions, Holley had to surrender his passport and have no contact with the alleged victim, court records indicated.
He was indicted in November of 2020 by a Douglas County grand jury, but remained free on bond.
On Oct. 28, 2021, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to show up for a court appearance.
