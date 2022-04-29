A 71-year-old Douglasville man has been convicted of child molestation for incidents that occurred in 2018.
Leon Williams was found guilty of child molestation of a 4-year-old family member at his MacDuffie Street resident.
However, Williams was acquitted on aggravated child molestation and aggravated sexual battery charges following the three-day trail.
According to the District Attorney's Office and evidence presented at trial:
The case began in April 2018 when the child became upset when she would be told that she was going to spend some time at Williams’ home.
The mother asked the child if someone had ever touched or abused her.
The child told the mother that Williams had sexually abused her during a prior visit.
After being taken to Hughes Spalding Hospital in Atlanta, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.
According to arrest warrants, Williams touched the child and had her perform sex acts that caused her to vomit.
The child disclosed the details to a DCSO investigator during a forensic interview.
Williams was arrested on Aug. 24, 2018 and granted a $25,000 bond in September of that year.
The case was delayed in part due to COVID-19.
“It is tragic that anyone would abuse a child but unfortunately it is all too common,” District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “However, when this abuse does happen, we, along with our partners in law enforcement, will spare no expense, and no amount of energy to fight to ensure that the perpetrator is held accountable. The real hero in this case is the child who bravely told her mom and authorities what happened and confronted her abuser in court. Because of her courage, this man will not be able to harm another child.”
Immediately following the verdict, Williams was taken into custody. He will be sentenced by Chief Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain on May 9.
Williams is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison.
