An elderly Villa Rica man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail after being convicted on child molestation charges.
Jack Holley, 81, was found guilty of child molestation and sexual battery of a minor after a weeklong trial in Douglas County.
He was sentenced by Senior Judge Mary Staley Clark to 25 years with the first 20 to be served in prison.
The case originated in Athens when the Athens-Clarke County Police were called to investigate a child neglect report. During the investigation, the police conducted a forensic interview with the then 8-year-old victim.
The victim told authorities that she was sexually abused by Holley during the summer of 2017 when she lived with him a brief time period.
It was revealed in court that Holley would often take the victim to a wooded area near his Highpoint Road residence.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was forwarded the information and began its own investigation.
After Holley confirmed that the child’s parent worked for him, and that the family lived with him in 2017, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Holley was indicted on the two charges but was free on $150,000 bond following his March 17, 2020 arrest.
He later became a fugitive after failing to appear in court and was arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in California following a traffic stop.
He was arrested going westbound on Interstate 40 in the city of Needles. When he was arrested in the Southern California desert, officers found $17,000 in cash and various suitcases containing personal belongings in Holley’s possession further confirming that he intended to evade prosecution.
Holley was extradited back to Georgia and ultimately tried on the charges he sought to avoid.
During the trial, the jury heard evidence that Holley previously committed a similar act on a 10-year-old child in 2008. The crime was unreported at the time due to threats that Holley made to the victim.
“This defendant thought he could escape justice and accountability for his tragic abuse of multiple children,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. “He used his position of power over his employees to gain access to their children. I am proud of the victim’s strength and bravery, our team, law enforcement partners, and the jury for ensuring that his disgusting behavior will not be tolerated in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.