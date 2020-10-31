Election Day is Tuesday, and several elections are on the ballot next to the race for the White House as well as two state amendments and one referendum.
The three-week advance voting period that started on Oct. 12 ended on Friday.
Across Georgia, more than 3.6 million residents have voted in the election, according to the Georgia Votes website. This is 70% higher than the turnout during the 2016 election, when 2.1 million voters cast their ballots. This includes 1.1 million mailed ballots and 2.4 million early and in-person voters.
In Douglas County, almost half of the county’s 106,438 registered voters (47.1%) have already cast their ballots. The breakdown is 16,542 absentee ballots and 33,593 early votes, for a total of 50,135 ballots.
Approximately 26,700 voters requested absentee ballots in this year’s election.
Clerk of Courts, Tax Commissioner, Board of Education District 1, Board of Education District 5, two state House seats, a state Senate seat are up for grabs in Douglas. At the federal level, a Congressional seat, two U.S. Senate seats for Georgia and the presidency are the marquee races voters will decide.
Two U.S. Senate
seats are on the ballot
Who: Sen. David Perdue vs. Jon Ossoff; Sen. Kelly Loeffler vs. Doug Collins, Rev. Raphael Warnock and others
What to Know: The retirement of former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson created a unique situation in Georgia where two Senate seats are on the ballot during the same election cycle.
Sen. Kelly Loeffler was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp following Isakson’s retirement to fill the remainder of his term. She now faces a crowded race for her seat, including 20 other candidates such as Republican Doug Collins and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the top Democratic challenger.
Warnock and Loeffler have visited Douglasville over the past week. Collins held a rally in Douglasville Oct. 19.
In the other U.S. Senate race, Sen. David Perdue faces a challenger in Democrat Jon Ossoff. An investigative journalist, Ossoff ran for office in the 2017 special election against Karen Handel for Georgia’s 6th congressional district. Perdue is running for re-election for the first time.
Georgia’s 13th
congressional district
Who: Rep. David Scott versus Republican challenger Becky Hites
What to Know: Hites is a business owner who is challenging Democratic incumbent Congressman David Scott on the Nov. 3 ballot. She said she is running because she “continued to watch as our country’s history is vilified and our very successful free market economic system turned into a punching bag.”
Scott was first elected in 2002 to the seat, and he said when he first ran for Congress, he “made a commitment to look for ways to improve the lives of my constituents by standing up for their values, their families and their children.” His top priorities are keeping his constituents safe and healthy while securing jobs within the economy.
Where: The 13th Congressional District includes all of Douglas County and parts of Clayton, Cobb, Fayette, Fulton and Henry counties.
Senate District 30
Who: Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan versus Montenia Edwards
What to Know: Sen. Majority Leader Mike Dugan is fighting to keep his seat in Senate District 30, which includes Douglas, Paulding and Carroll counties. He is facing a challenger in Democratic candidate Montenia Edwards, a clinical researcher within the biopharmaceutical industry.
This is Edwards’ first time running for a public office, and she said her platform involves a variety of topics ranging from modernizing the Veteran Affairs (VA) system to promoting local health services for low income and medically fragile individuals.
A former Army Ranger, Dugan was elected to represent Senate District 30 in 2013 and has served as that chamber’s majority leader since 2018. He is running on several issues, such as expanding healthcare to new mothers and fully funding the Quality Basic Education Act for students across Georgia.
Where: Senate District 30 includes Carroll, Paulding and Douglas counties.
House District 66
Who: Rep. Kimberly Alexander versus Jason Jones, the Republican challenger
What to Know: Alexander is the first African-American woman to hold the House District 66 seat in 2012 is seeking reelection, hoping to serve as a role model for young women. She said the most pressing issue facing her district is the coronavirus pandemic, and she and other House Democrats have written a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp encouraging him to implement mask policies prior to the re-opening of businesses.
Meanwhile, Jones is a pharmacist from Lithia Springs and is running because he wants more business owners in government. He has issues with the state level regarding the pharmacy benefit managers who are between the business owner, the patients and the insurance companies. Religious freedom is also one of his top priorities.
Where: House District 66 includes Paulding and Douglas counties.
House District 67
Who: Rep. Micah Gravley versus Democratic challenger, Angela Mayfield
What to Know: A 1997 graduate of Emmanuel College, Gravley has held several leadership roles in the state government for former Gov. Sonny Perdue and Republican Congressman Bob Barr. He has been serving as a state representative since Jan. 2013 and is the majority caucus vice-chairman.
Angela Mayfield, the Democratic candidate, comes from six generations of coal miners, chicken farmers, lawmen and truckers on both sides of her family. She said she is not a typical Democrat and that her campaign is “non-traditional” in a Sept. 1 email to the Sentinel. She was never planning on running, but added she learned Georgians are paying 42% of the state’s budget out of their pockets, which prompted her run for state office. She said she is running because “we need honest, accountable legislators to make sure we get our money’s worth.”
Where: House District 67 includes Douglas and Paulding counties.
Clerk of Superior
Court for Douglas County
Who: Tammy Howard, incumbent, versus Annetta Danley Stembridge
What to Know: Douglas County Clerk of Courts Tammy Howard is seeking a new four-year term. To get it, she will have to defeat the Democratic challenger, Annetta Danley Stembridge. This year’s match-up is a repeat of the 2013 special election, which was held after former Clerk Rhonda Payne died. Howard, Payne’s chief deputy, was appointed and won the special election against Stembridge that year.
Douglas County
Tax Commissioner
Who: Michael Richardson versus Greg Baker
What to Know: Michael Richardson had no intentions of running for county tax commissioner. He has, however, been monitoring the office since Greg Baker was elected in 2016. He said he was not pleased with how things have gone, and decided he could make a change with the trends of excessive spending within the county’s government.
Baker, meanwhile, calls his experience as the tax commissioner his biggest asset as he runs for reelection. He was first elected in 2016 and is seeking a second term. He said offering services through the tax commissioner’s office in a friendly, timely and efficient manner will help “attract and aide in industry and opportunities for the county.”
Douglas County
Board of Education District 1
Who: Francisco Artley versus Devetrion Caldwell
What to Know: When elected to his current seat in 2016, Caldwell became the youngest person elected to the board, and is believed to have been one of the youngest, at the time, elected to any school board in the state.
Artley has previously run unsuccessful campaigns for two other political offices, including the District 66 seat of the state House of Representatives in 2016 and the state Senate District 35 seat.
Where: District 1 covers 10 schools including the College and Career Institute.
Douglas
County Board of Education District 5
Who: Rita Fasina-Thomas versus Glenn Easterwood
What to Know: Incumbent Rita Fasina-Thomas is being challenged by Glenn Easterwood for this seat. Fasina-Thomas was appointed to the seat by the other four school board members in July 2019 after the longtime District 5 Board Member, Jeff Morris, a Republican, resigned to spend more time with family and pursue other career interests.
Easterwood, the Republican candidate, is a lifelong resident of Douglas County and is a 1989 graduate of Alexander High School. He served in the U.S. Navy and returned to Douglas County to raise his family.
Where: District 5 includes the more rural western and southern parts of Douglas County.
Redevelopment
powers referendum
Douglas County voters will also decide on the redevelopment powers referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot.
The Redevelopment Powers Law, adopted by the General Assembly in 1985, gives local governments such as Douglas County the ability to facilitate the redevelopment of economically depressed areas within a community.
The residents of the City of Douglasville approved the Redevelopment Powers Law during the 2018 election. City officials were given the ability to utilize economic development tools such as creating Tax Allocation Districts (TADs) in downtown Douglasville which focused around the currently under construction Douglasville Town Green project.
Two state
amendments, one referendum
Georgians voting in Tuesday’s general election will also decide the fate of two amendments to the state Constitution and a third ballot question being pitched to increase Georgia’s stock of affordable housing.
Unlike statutes, constitutional amendments bypass Gov. Brian Kemp and go directly to voters across the state.
With the first constitutional amendment, voters can tell state lawmakers that funds collected for a special purpose can only be used for their intended use.
House Resolution 164 requires that state fees and taxes collected for a specific purpose be used as intended in most circumstances, according to the Georgia Public Broadcasting website.
For example, the $1 fee that is charged for disposing tires can be used only to clear illegal tire dumps instead of being funneled into the general fund.
The second state amendment question on the ballot asks voters if state and local governments should be prohibited from using “sovereign immunity” to keep citizens from suing them.
Meanwhile, Referendum A deals with House Bill 344, which authorizes a tax exemption for property owned by charitable organizations such as the Habitat for Humanity for the purpose of building or repairing single-family homes to be sold to individuals, according to the Capitol Beat news service.
