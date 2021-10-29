Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, for voters who live in the cities of Douglasville and Villa Rica.
All 14 precincts in Douglasville will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. In Villa Rica, all precincts will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including one on the Douglas County side of the city — Mirror Lake Elementary.
Early voting ended Friday. Through Thursday, 595 voters in Douglasville had cast their ballots early, which is about 2.5% of the city’s 23,734 active registered voters.
Douglasville residents who live in Wards 1, 2 and 3 will decide their representatives on the city council for the next four years. All city council seats are nonpartisan.
In Ward 1, incumbent Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller is being challenged by William Golden for the seat that includes Arbor Station.
Ward 2, Post 1, incumbent Councilwoman Nycole Miller is being challenged by Shay Johnson in a rematch of a 2019 special election for the seat that includes the downtown area.
Ward 3, Post 1, incumbent Councilwoman Lashun Burr Danley is being challenged by Marvin Davis for the seat that covers the north side of the city. In Ward 3, Post 2, incumbent Councilman Sam Davis is being challenged by Charles Lollar and John Rogers.
In addition to the four council races, all Douglasville voters will decide on a $25 million bond referendum for improvements to Jessie Davis Park.
If the referendum is approved, property owners of a $150,000 home in the city would pay an extra $150 a year in taxes, according to officials.
In September, City Manager Marcia Hampton spoke to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners about the project.
“The reason this is important is because now that Highway 92 has been relocated this will serve as the north anchor for downtown and create connectivity into downtown we didn’t really have before on the north side,” Hampton said. “It will be our north anchor park. So we’re hopeful that the voters will consider that (general obligation) bond to allow necessary renovations for Jessie Davis.”
In Villa Rica, Wards 4 and 5 include parts of Douglas County.
In Ward 4 incumbent Councilman Michael Young is being challenged by Anna McCoy. And in Ward 5, incumbent Councilman Danny Carter is being challenged by Dominique Conteh.
Ward 3 incumbent Councilwoman Leslie McPherson is also up this year, but her ward doesn’t include Douglas County.
All voters in Villa Rica will also decide on a ballot referendum which asks whether the city should approve the issuance of licenses for the package sale of alcohol.
Voters who are not sure if they live within the city limits of Douglasville or Villa Rica, can call the Douglas County elections office at 770-920-7213. Visit https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to see your voter registration status and other information.
