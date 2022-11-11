There weren’t any major surprises in Douglas County in Tuesday’s general election. The power of incumbency is real and voters in Douglas returned every incumbent on the ballot.
District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, a Democrat, won by the widest margin of any of the incumbents at the county level, defeating Republican challenger Elizabeth Bennett 68.4% to 31.6%. Mitchell won more votes in all six precincts in District 1. His best precinct was Golden United Methodist Church, where he got 86% (2,102 votes). Bennett had her best showing at the Beulah Baptist Precinct where she got 48.95% (862 total votes).
District 3 County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan, a Democrat, won another four years with 60.7% of the vote to 39.3% for Republican challenger Bundy Cobb. Carthan won four of the seven precincts in the district. Carthan’s biggest win in terms of vote total came in the Church at Chapel Hill precinct, where she outpaced Cobb by 1,409 votes (70.7%). Her biggest percentage win came at the Chapel Hill Middle precinct where she won 74.2% of the vote. Cobb’s biggest win was at the Pray’s Mill Baptist precinct, which he took with 56.7% (1,618 votes) to Carthan’s 43.3% (1,238 votes).
Republican Mark Alcarez won the District 4 County Commission seat with 57.5% of the vote to 42.5% for Democrat Yvonne Shaw. Alcarez was endorsed by outgoing District 4 incumbent and fellow Republican Ann Jones Guider. Alcarez and Shaw each won four of the eight precincts in District 4. Alcarez ran up big vote totals at the Dog River Library precinct (72.3%, 2,426 votes) and Ephesus Baptist Church (76.5%, 1,962 votes) while Shaw did best at the Arbor Station precinct (66.1%, 900 votes) and Mirror Lake Elementary precinct (55.8%, 1,955 votes)
In Board of Education District 4, incumbent Democrat Michelle Simmons won reelection with 65% of the vote to 35% for Republican challenger Heidi Hulsey. Simmons won five of the six precincts in District 4. Her biggest win by far was at the Golden United Methodist Church precinct, which she won with 88% (2,154 votes) to Hulsey’s 12% and 295 votes. Hulsey won the Bright Star United Methodist Church precinct with 56.4% (514 votes) to Simmons’ 43.6% (397 votes).
OTHER OPTIONS
What’s a voter to do when they don’t like any of the choices on the ballot? One option is to write in a name. For a candidate to actually win a write-in campaign, they have to be an official write-in candidate. According to state law, to become official a person waging a write-in campaign must file a notice of intention, have the notice published in the legal organ and file an affidavit proving the ad ran. There were two official write-in candidates for Georgia governor, Milton J. Lofton and David C. Byrne, in the race won by incumbent Republican Brian Kemp; neither official write-in candidate received any votes in Douglas County. However, 25 voters in the county wrote in names of unofficial candidates for governor. One other statewide race had an official write-in candidate, Brenda Lynn Nelson-Porter for Georgia Secretary of State. Nelson-Porter didn’t get any votes in Douglas, but 61 voters in the county wrote in someone else in that race won by incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger. There were no official write-in candidates for any of the local races in Douglas, but many voters chose to write in names other than those on the ballot. Incumbent Solicitor General Sonya Compton, a Democrat with no opposition in the general election, had the most write-in votes in her race with 2,199. To be fair to Compton, several other local candidates with no opposition also drew numerous write-in votes against them in Douglas, including Board of Education District 2 incumbent Democrat D.T. Jackson (257), Board of Education District 3 incumbent Democrat Tracy Rookard (286), District 28 Republican state Sen. Matt Brass (510), District 30 Republican state Sen. Mike Dugan (619), District 35 Democratic state Sen Donzella James (1,147), District 61 state Rep. Roger Bruce (331), and District 66 state Rep. Kimberly Alexander (676).
LOSING CANDIDATE CRIES FOUL
Douglas County Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp remains the only Republican in a countywide office. Camp won another four years on the bench Tuesday after her Democratic opponent, Ryan Williams, was disqualified by the state Supreme Court because he “did not qualify for the election through the Democratic primary in the time prescribed by law.” The high court’s ruling Sept. 30 came too late to remove Williams’ name from the ballot, but signs at polling places in Douglas informed voters that votes for Williams would not count. The county still reported vote totals for both candidates, something that didn’t go unnoticed by Williams. Williams had 29,823 votes to Camp’s 21,857, a difference of 7,966. A message from Williams shared by the Douglas County Democrats on social media reads, “Last night, more than 29,000 voters in Douglas County elected me as the County’s first African American male Chief Magistrate Judge. Unfortunately, voters will not receive the change they demanded and deserve. Instead, last night’s election results will serve as another example of voter suppression. It is my hope that my opponent will honor the wishes of the voters of Douglas County and consider appointing a judicial bench that reflects the diversity of the County. I want to thank all of my supporters for their unwavering dedication to my campaign and I look forward to the next election.” It’s important to note that longtime Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell, who supported Camp during her campaign, is African American.
ADVANCE VOTING DATES SET FOR SENATE RUNOFF
The county Board of Elections and Registration on Thursday set advance voting dates for the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. In-person advance voting will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekdays, from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Friday, Dec. 2 at seven early voting sites in the county. There will also be Saturday voting on Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse on Hospital Drive. Applications for absentee by mail ballots for the runoff must be received by Nov. 28. Those who don’t vote early can go to their regular polling places Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The elections board also announced that a risk-limiting audit from Tuesday’s general election will take place Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. at the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.