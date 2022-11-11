There weren’t any major surprises in Douglas County in Tuesday’s general election. The power of incumbency is real and voters in Douglas returned every incumbent on the ballot.

District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell, a Democrat, won by the widest margin of any of the incumbents at the county level, defeating Republican challenger Elizabeth Bennett 68.4% to 31.6%. Mitchell won more votes in all six precincts in District 1. His best precinct was Golden United Methodist Church, where he got 86% (2,102 votes). Bennett had her best showing at the Beulah Baptist Precinct where she got 48.95% (862 total votes).

