The Douglas County elections board on Thursday denied a motion to disqualify a candidate for chief magistrate judge from the 2022 elections.
A special virtual meeting was held at 11 a.m. to vote on the challenge by Republican incumbent Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp to disqualify Democratic challenger Sylvia Wayfer Baker.
Bob Proctor, the only Republican currently on the Board of Elections and Registration, motioned to sustain Camp’s challenge. Proctor’s motion did not get a second from another board member, so the motion failed.
“I think it was inferred the motion was defeated,” Proctor told the Sentinel after the meeting.
State law gives Camp 10 days to file an appeal in Superior Court. From there, the losing party could appeal to the state Supreme Court.
A message to Camp’s campaign asking about a decision to appeal was not returned by Sentinel press time.
The BOER is comprised of two members each from the local Democratic and Republican Parties and one member picked by the Democratic-controlled Board of Commissioners. Proctor said the local GOP is working to fill a vacancy for its second seat on the board and that he is currently the only Republican.
The five-minute meeting Thursday came two days after a roughly 90-minute special hearing held Tuesday during which both sides made their cases to the elections board.
The BOER adjourned Tuesday’s meeting without making a decision, saying they needed more time to ask questions of board attorney Aaron Watson.
Camp argued that Baker doesn’t meet the statutory requirements to hold the office because Baker hasn’t been a member of the State Bar of Georgia for at least three years. Baker argued that the 1984 law cited by Camp requiring candidates to be a member of the State Bar of Georgia doesn’t apply.
Camp and Baker were the only candidates to qualify for the 2022 election. If Camp is successful in having Baker disqualified by the Superior Court or the state Supreme Court, state law allows the Democratic party to choose a replacement candidate.
Camp, who was first elected in 1998, points to local legislation passed by the Georgia General Assembly in 1984 that states in part that in addition to other qualifications set forth by the state, the chief magistrate judge of Douglas County “shall have been a member of the State Bar of Georgia for the three years immediately preceding his selection.”
Baker is not a member of the State Bar of Georgia but became a member of the Alabama State Bar in 2019.
Baker’s attorney, Herschel Clark, pointed during Tuesday’s meeting to verbiage from the 1984 legislation cited by Camp which states the requirement applies preceding a chief magistrate’s ‘selection.’
Clark argues the inclusion of the word ‘selected’ by the Legislature means the state Bar requirement only applies to chief magistrates appointed by superior court judges and not to judges elected by the citizens.
“... The 1984 act pertains to the chief magistrates that were selected,” Clark told the elections board. “The 1984 act does not pertain to a chief magistrate that was elected by the citizens of Douglas County.”
The chief magistrate position became an elected position statewide in 1985. Prior to that, chief magistrates in some counties were appointed by superior court judges. In Douglas County, the chief magistrate judge has been elected since 1982.
Local attorney Scott Camp, who is Susan Camp’s husband, represented her at Tuesday’s hearing.
Camp pointed out that state law on chief magistrate judges states that “Unless otherwise provided by local law, all magistrates taking office on or after January 1, 1985, shall be selected as provided in this subsection.”
Camp noted that the same subsection of state law also references the chief magistrate being ‘elected’ and other magistrate judges being ‘appointed’ by the chief magistrate with consent of the superior court judges.
Judges who are elected by the voters and judges who are appointed by other judges are both ‘selected,’ Camp told the elections board.
“Election is holding an election, having a ballot box, letting everybody put their vote in the ballot box and having those counted,” Camp said. “That’s the way it’s supposed to work. But now selection doesn’t mean only election. You can be selected in another manner. Judges are selected by appointment.”
Advance voting for the May 24 primary begins May 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.