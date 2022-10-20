The Douglas County Board of Elections and Registration voted 3-2 during a called meeting Thursday not to pursue a challenge to the residency of County Commissioner Henry Mitchell.
Elizabeth Bennett, Mitchell’s Republican opponent in the November general election, contends he lives in Villa Rica in District 4 rather than in District 1, which he has represented on the Board of Commissioners since being first elected as a Democrat in 2010.
Thursday’s vote came along party lines. Republican elections board member Michele Crochetiere motioned for the board to move forward with the challenge and fellow Republican Bob Proctor voted with her on the motion. The three Democrats on the board, Myesha Good, Maurice Hurry and Kevin Evans, voted against moving forward with the challenge.
Bennett and another local citizen, Linda Cripe, spoke at Thursday's hearing, telling the board the people in District 1 deserve to be represented by someone who lives in the district.
It was not immediately clear if Bennett had any options to appeal Thursday’s decision to the courts.
Bennett had presented documents from Mitchell’s divorce, photos and other evidence she said showed Mitchell lives at a home on Blackberry Lane in Villa Rica. Late last week, she delivered a letter to the elections board demanding Mitchell’s name be removed from the ballot.
Mitchell told the Sentinel earlier this week that as part of his divorce agreement his permanent residence will be at the Mountain Creek Way home in District 1.
County Attorney Michael Coleman said during the hearing that Mitchell’s “intent” is a “critical factor” in determining his residency under state law.
Coleman said the county confirmed that Mitchell’s driver’s license shows the Mountain Creek Way address in District 1. He said the county also confirmed that Mitchell’s homestead exemption also shows the Mountain Creek Way address.
Coleman added that the county found that Mitchell’s divorce agreement, which he said has been agreed to and is awaiting final signatures, shows Mitchell’s permanent residence will be at the Mountain Creek Way home in District 1.
