Elementary schools in Douglas County reopened Tuesday for students who wanted to return to in-person learning.
Portia Lake, spokesperson for the school system, said late Wednesday that there had been no issues with social distancing and other safety protocols in place to prevent spread of COVID-19.
While the 2020-21 school year technically started two weeks earlier on Aug. 17, many parents used the first day of traditional learning to take back-to-school snapshots.
Superintendent Trent North said about 50% of elementary students chose to return to in-person learning as of Tuesday.
“We have given our parents a choice,” North said. “Parents have the ability to choose between in person learning or virtual learning for the 2020-2021 school year. For those families who have chosen in person learning, they can do so with confidence. Our school administrators have taken careful, thoughtful steps to keep our students and educators as safe as possible.”
Middle schools will reopen Monday, Sept. 14 for those students who want the in-person option and high schools will reopen Sep. 21.
Students can also choose from two digital-only options: School-Based Digital Learning and the FLEX Academy.
School buildings in Douglas County will only be open Monday-Thursday, with all buildings closed Fridays for deep cleaning by janitors. That means all students will still have classes online on Fridays.
The school system has implemented several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with students returning to campus, according to Lake.
All students and staff are required to wear masks except during times when it is deemed safe.
The school system is also taking other precautionary measures including checking the temperatures of everyone entering the building using special kiosks, social distancing and using soap, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products.
