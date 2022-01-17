Emerson sworn in by Kemp as senior judge

Judge David T. Emerson served as a superior court judge in Douglas County for 31 years before retiring at the end of 2021.
Now, he’s set to continue serving the state of Georgia as a senior judge.
Emerson was sworn in as a senior judge last Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp.
As a senior judge, Emerson can preside over cases in any jurisdiction in Georgia at the request of a local judge, an administrative judge, or the governor, except in cases involving the death penalty.
Kemp still had not appointed Emerson’s replacement on the bench in Douglas County as of Monday afternoon.
The Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed six local attorneys last month and submitted the names of two — Chief Assistant District Attorney Deah Warren and Associate Juvenile Judge Talia Nurse — for Kemp to consider appointing as the county’s newest superior court judge.
The Douglas Judicial Circuit consists of three superior court judges. Judge William H. “Beau” McClain became the chief judge of the circuit after Emerson retired.
Judge Cynthia C. Adams is the circuit’s other superior court judge. She was appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal in 2017 after the circuit’s former Chief Judge, Robert J. James, retired. Adams was elected to a four-year term by voters in the county in 2018.
Emerson is a 1973 graduate of the University of Georgia with a bachelor of science degree in math and a 1976 graduate of the Georgia School of Law.
Emerson spent his entire 45-year professional career in Douglas County, having practiced law for 15 years before being elected in 1990.
As the child of a railroad employee, Emerson told the Sentinel during a previous campaign that his family moved frequently when he was growing up. He is a native of Sheffield, Ala., and graduated from high school in Macon.
He became chief judge of the Douglas circuit when Judge James retired at the end of 2016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.