District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider’s four-decade career serving Douglas County comes to an end later this week.
Guider was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2010 and her current term ends Dec. 31, 2022. She has had one of the longest tenures in elected office in Douglas County.
Guider called the decision not to run for another term on the BOC “bittersweet,” and she said she is “honored and grateful to the people” who allowed her to serve them.
She told the Sentinel in an emailed statement that she feels 12 years on the BOC “is long enough.”
“But it’s mostly because it is just time for some new, younger blood to be in there,” she said.
Guider’s district covers the more rural southern and western portions of the county. She’s been the lone Republican on the BOC for the past four years.
Winston native and fellow Republican Mark Alcarez, who Guider endorsed, won her seat on the BOC and will be sworn in Dec. 29.
Guider, who was also contacted by phone recently, said of Alcarez that she believes “...it’s very important to continue to have a conservative voice on the BOC.”
“I think he’ll be good,” Guider said. “We’re on the same page on a lot of things. I suggested that he run; I backed him, the sheriff backed him. He had both-party people that endorsed him. He’s well-liked, he runs a business, so he knows about budgets and things like that and I have all the confidence in the world in him.”
Alcarez praised Guider for being a dedicated servant.
“Ann Jones Guider has been a pillar of our community. She has always looked after District 4 with pride and admiration,” Alcarez said. “Residents county-wide have always backed Commissioner Guider for her effort to be just in county spending and doing what is right. She has served District 4 citizens and constituents as their County Commissioner for 12 years and the county as Tax Commissioner for 28 years. Very few have dedicated their lives to improving their community as she has; she is one in a million. She will always be known in Douglas County as a true advocate for the community and its citizens.”
Prior to her 12-year stint on the BOC Guider served for 28 years as Douglas County Tax Commissioner and has seen lots of change since her early days.
“It’s almost night and day. Of course the population has grown. Douglas County used to be the piece of the pie of the Atlanta metro area that was not growing. Gwinnett and other places were and Douglas wasn’t, until after fiber came in, then we started growing,” she said.
Prior to her 28 years as Douglas County Tax Commissioner, she worked under former Tax Commissioner Lamar Smith for six years.
She says that how she met Smith seemed to be preordained. She met him while in the office updating her tag, they talked, and he offered her a job on the spot.
“He didn’t wait on that many customers,” she said. “That’s Godstock — he put him and me together that first day.”
Eventually Guider left to start a family and was later approached by Smith urging her to run to succeed him in the tax office. But after about a year back in the office with the election looming, Smith changed his mind, stayed in the race and Guider found herself running against him. Guider won — and to some extent says that it was because his early campaigning had been in support of her.
During her time as tax commissioner, Guider was appointed by the state to serve on the steering committees charged with bringing the tag offices statewide online and the transmission of emission inspections directly to the tag files.
“In the early days we had to type up the tag applications. Jerry Jackson the revenue commissioner appointed me and two other commissioners in the state to help bring it online and merge that file of all 159 counties into one file.”
Guider served in leadership roles in the Georgia Association of Tax Officials and the TCtech Association, including terms as president and vice president of both organizations. She taught many of the smaller counties how to computerize their accounting systems. In 2008, she was voted by her peers as Georgia Tax Commissioner of the Year.
But she says that role brought with it something of a learning curve for her.
“I didn’t grow up with computers and at that time I didn’t know what a PC was. So once we moved to the new courthouse I took it upon myself to go to West Georgia for about two years and took computer classes and as I learned how to do spreadsheets and things, I’d come back and teach my staff,” she said.
In recent years, as Post 4 commissioner, Guider has pushed back against other commissioners over hot-button issues like making part-time aides to other commissioners full-time with salaries of more than $55,000, a move she called “a slap in the face” to other county employees.
“[But] you can’t fight all the battles. [And] the people will get involved after the fact — and they do,” she said.
Guider said she always strived to respect and listen to the citizens, while trying to “reverse the stigma clouding the title of being a politician.” She said she took every vote she cast very seriously and voted in a manner she believed was best for Douglas County.
Guider cites two things of which she is most proud regarding her decades of service.
“I was part of modernizing the state of Georgia as a part of those two big committees. And on the BOC I always made decisions with regard to what was best for the county — not what might have been best for me.”
Another highlight Guider noted was starting Celebrate Recovery at her church and serving as its director for 16 years. CR addressed most any kind of addiction problem, she said.
Guider was asked to summarize the pros and cons of her time on the BOC.
“I just wish there was not as much politics on the board. Politics, once you’re elected, shouldn’t come into it much. You’re ideologies may differ, but politics should not play,” she said.
On the plus side she says she enjoyed helping people solve problems with the government.
“I wanted to bridge the gap that the citizens had with the government,” she said. “I’ve often told people in the departments, ‘don’t tell me what we can’t do — tell me what we can do.’ ”
Looking ahead, Guider said she plans to continue to stay active in the community and politics, using her newsletter to keep the public informed. She maintains a website at www.annjonesguider.com where citizens can sign up for her newsletter and contact her directly. And she’s considering another possibility for a part-time opportunity.
“Well, when one door closes another one opens,” she said. “I have two sons Jason, and Jeff, and a daughter Missy nearby. I will stay around and be involved in the community. This is my home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.