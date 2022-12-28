Guider Retirement

District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider had cake as part of a send-off at the courthouse last week. Guider is retiring from public office after serving the citizens of Douglas County for four decades.

 Rick Martin/Special

District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider’s four-decade career serving Douglas County comes to an end later this week.

Guider was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2010 and her current term ends Dec. 31, 2022. She has had one of the longest tenures in elected office in Douglas County.

