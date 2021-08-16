The beloved miniature train engine that circles the Pine Mountain Gold Museum in western Douglas County needs a heart transplant.
The liquid-propane engine that is the heart of the “C.P. Huntington” locomotive has been cranky and out of sorts of late, Villa Rica City Council members were told last week.
Not only does the threat of a breakdown jeopardize the park experience of hundreds of Pine Mountain visitors, it also imperils the upcoming “Ghost Train” special event scheduled for Halloween, and the holiday ride at Christmas.
But Nic Griffin, the city’s building and fleet maintenance manager, told council members that finding a replacement engine has been difficult because it is no longer being manufactured.
The train is made to resemble a vintage locomotive from the Civil War era, but at heart the vehicle is a forklift. That is to say, it is powered by the same kind of propane engine that drives heavy-duty forklifts. The wheels that visitors see outside the train are cosmetic; they roll along on the track, while the vehicle is driven by eight wheels concealed under the train.
Griffin pointed out to the council that it runs every hour on the hour when the park is open for visitors. But lately, he said, and usually around mid-day, the engine has been slow to start or fails to start altogether.
Testing of the engine has showed intermittent low compression on its third cylinder — an unusual problem that he said would require rebuilding the engine to fix, a time-consuming process.
But Griffin told the council that he had found a company in Tennessee, Wisconsin Engines, that could manufacture a new engine based on the specs of the original. The cost of that new engine would be $12,296.
Council approved the purchase, and Griffin said that once the new engine arrived the old engine would be repaired and placed on standby in case the “Huntington” needs it again.
Despite not being a “real” locomotive, the vehicle is actually modeled after the real steam locomotive “C.P. Huntington,” the first locomotive purchased by the Southern Pacific Railroad that was named after the company’s president, Collis P. Huntington.
The real locomotive, a 4-2-4 engine — so named because of its wheel configuration — was built in 1863 by the Cooke Locomotive Works of Patterson, New Jersey, the same company that built the locomotive Texas, which was used during the Civil War in the Great Locomotive Chase from Marietta to Ringgold.
The “Huntington” used at the Gold Museum was built in 1995 by Chance Rides of Wichita, Kansas. The company began making a miniature version of the real locomotive in 1960, and there are still dozens of “Huntingtons” in operation all over the country; three of them are at work at the Santa Barbara Zoo.
The Pine Mountain locomotive was originally owned by Zoo Atlanta until it was heavily damaged by fire and sold. A previous owner partially restored the vehicle and Villa Rica afterward bought the engine at auction.
The city then spent eight months getting the engine in working shape, as well as installing the ¾-mile track on which it runs as the “Pine Mountain Scenic Railroad.”
The railroad is one of the best-loved attractions at the museum and pulls a set of miniature rail cars occupied by children and their families.
