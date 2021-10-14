ATLANTA — Republican Jake Evans raised more than $907,000 during the third quarter of this year in his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, Evans’ campaign reported Thursday.
Evans, a Lithia Springs High grad and the former chairman of the Georgia Government Transparency & Campaign Finance Commission, is among four Republicans looking to recapture the 6th Congressional District seat in Atlanta’s northern suburbs. The GOP held the seat for decades before McBath won it in 2018.
Most of the money Evans brought in — $500,000 — came in the form of a personal loan. But he also received more than $400,000 in contributions.
“This report shows we have a deep well of support, and we’re generating excitement,” Evans said.
Another candidate in the race, former state Rep. Meagan Hanson, reported Thursday that she raised more than $300,000 during the third quarter. Hanson, who is not relying on any personal loans, received more than 1,000 donations from individual contributors, including more than 500 small-dollar donations of $25 or less.
“I’m especially proud that our effort is bolstered by small-dollar donations from families across Georgia’s 6th District,” Hanson said.
The other two candidates vying for the Republican nomination – U.S. Army veteran Harold Earls and activist Suzi Voyles – had not filed third-quarter campaign fundraising reports as of Thursday.
However, an earlier report from the Earls campaign showed he had raised more than $331,000 through the end of June.
McBath also has yet to file a third-quarter report. But the Democratic incumbent reported back in July that her reelection campaign had raised more than $1.5 million through the second quarter.
The deadline for congressional candidates to file third-quarter fundraising reports with the Federal Election Commission was Friday.
Georgia’s 6th Congressional District includes East Cobb County, Fulton County from Sandy Springs north and northern DeKalb County.
