Through one of its board members, the Douglas County Museum of History and Art was able to secure the “Indigenous” exhibit through mid-December.
Museum Director Susanne Hudson said that the museum has historic Native American artifacts and paintings from artist Nikki Davis honoring the county’s Native American heritage.
“We are thrilled with it,” Hudson said. “It is the first Native American exhibit that we have had.”
The exhibit is sponsored by the Douglasville-Douglas County Water and Sewer Authority, which has an exhibit at its building.
Hudson said one of the museum’s board members knows Davis, who was at the exhibit’s opening last month.
There are tables with artifacts, some belonging to the museum. Hudson said all but one of the paintings by Davis is for sale.
“We have had some amazing feedback,” Hudson said.
Hudson said they are sending visitors to the WSA’s exhibit at Dog River Library.
“We are sending people back and forth,” Hudson said. “They are both amazing.”
Artifacts like stone tools and pottery were located during an archaeological dig in the county near Dog River Reservoir years ago.
Hudson called the exhibit and Native American history important to the county.
“It’s history, we can’t change it,” Hudson said. “We have to learn from it. Our history is important. We learn from our mistakes and move forward with it.”
Hudson called the exhibit fascinating.
“It is fascinating seeing how they carve things out of rocks,” Hudson said. “Children are really interesting in the rocks.”
