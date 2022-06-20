Experts tell Chamber that businesses must change to attract talent

Hiring experts say companies must change their business models to attract and retain employees as businesses continue to recover from the pandemic.
During a roundtable discussion at last week’s Douglas County Chamber Luncheon, hiring experts agreed that companies that can, must, offer work-at-home options to tap into younger generation employees.
“Some companies refuse to let go of their old ways,” said Beth Herman of Monster. “Companies are struggling to let it go. You must look into different ways to bring talent in.”
She said some occupations require workers to be on site, but other can adopt work-at-home practices, which were utilized during the pandemic.
“We have the technology now,” Herman said.
In addition to Herman, John Helton of CareerRise, Inc., moderated the discussion along with Rob LeBeau of Workforce Solution Group, which is a part of the Atlanta Regional Commission.
The threesome spoke at last Wednesday’s luncheon entitled ‘Partnerships to Secure Top Talent’, which focused on helping businesses recruit and retain talent.
LeBeau said statistics from the ARC show that Douglas County has grown by 8,000 citizens over the last five years, which is a 5.7% increase.
He said that the county is expected to grow another 6% in the coming years.
Douglas County has a 2.7% unemployment rate, which is lower than the 4.7% the county experienced last year.
The average salary for county residents is $45,000 a year, which is lower than the $65,000 national average.
“There are a lot of jobs, but the pay is not equal as the national average,” LaBeau said.
Herman said the false assumption that workers can’t work effectively from home has been proven false.
“Candidates know they are now in the driver’s seat and have choices,” Herman said. “All the rules have changed. If employers are not willing to change, they will face challenges in hiring workers.”
Herman also gave tips to business, civic and government leaders on their website presence.
“You must have a website that engages, excites and educates potential employees,” Herman said. “Employees want to know how you support veterans and incorporate diversity into the workplace. Your website should convey your message, and you should practice what you have on your website.”
She said that ‘remote’ is the No. 1 search word potential employees use when seeking companies.
“You must have a website that is easy to navigate,” Herman said. “Sometimes we make it harder on ourselves. It should be easy for someone to apply to your company.”
Helton said companies should be able to utilize current employees to recruit new talent.
“There should be someone at your company that is a cheerleader for your company,” Helton said.
“The thing we can identify with is the workforce staff is now what it used to be pre-COVID,” said Tonya Byrd, chair of the Douglas County Chamber Board.
