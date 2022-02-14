Villa Rica’s police department has a new piece of equipment that gives officers an eye in the sky when there’s trouble on the ground.
Consider it the department’s
own air force.
Last month, two Villa Rica
officers completed their training
in flying the department’s
new DJI Mavic 2 drone, which officers plan to use for search and rescue operations, locating wanted persons, photographing crime scenes, and assisting in certain accident investigations.
Most people are familiar with small drones like the Mavic. It is about as large as a desk telephone and has four rotors that fold outward from the main body when deployed.
Many UAVs are much larger than Villa Rica’s machine, but there’s a lot of sophistication in this flying robot. Although it is flown by remote control, the aircraft has a lot of smart-tech features. It can, for example, avoid obstacles and can even fly itself home if it needs to.
Detective Chris Rowan said that the aircraft has not yet been used in a police operation, but says that when the machine is needed, he and officer Kane Hemingway will be ready to send it skyward.
Such Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are becoming a key part of law enforcement across the United States. Police Chief magazine recently reported that about 347 law enforcement agencies in 43 states use the vehicles to assist police in the field. Right now, the magazine reports, the vehicles are mostly used in preplanned operations, or to help reconstruct accidents after the fact. But the magazine points out law agencies are looking for — and finding — new applications for UAVs.
The Mavic has a flight time limited to the size of the battery pack it can carry. But when in the field, officers bring along four fully-charged batteries. All they have to do is bring it to the ground, pop on a fresh battery, and return it to the sky.
Although drones autonomously stabilize themselves for photography, a human operator is needed to control the aircraft, which is propelled by four fast-spinning rotors. The drone has a camera system that sends a live image of its flight back to the small control pad that the officers use.
Rowan said that the aircraft is equipped with a thermal camera, which helps officers to “see” in the dark. It can detect the heat signature of a human being, for example, which can help them locate a person, even if they have concealed themselves in darkness or under foliage.
But the aircraft is not only useful to locate fugitives from justice, Rowan said. Police have found UAVs useful in locating lost children or people, including elderly people with cognitive or memory issues.
Along with the thermal camera, the VRPD drone has several useful items that can be snapped on its front, increasing its versatility. One such tool is a set of powerfully bright headlights; another is a loudspeaker that, with the machine’s built-in microphone, can allow officers to directly speak to someone while at a safe distance.
Officer safety is one of the main features of the device, as it allows officers to locate bad guys and plan how to detain them with less risk.
Police Chief Michael Mansour saw a need for the drone during the early morning hours of April 12, 2021. That’s the day three Carroll County officers — including a Villa Rica officer — were wounded in the line of duty while trying to locate a man armed with a high-powered rifle.
Numerous law agencies responded to that incident, and, as Mansour later told members of the City Council, among the equipment those agencies deployed that night was a drone. It did not take long for the council to authorize the department’s request for the drone, along with additional new police equipment.
After it was purchased, the department needed someone to learn to fly it and Rowan said he stepped forward because of his previous experience in the U.S. Navy, where he helped helicopters track submarines.
“I thought it would be pretty cool to be in this program,” he said, “And hopefully one day it will help find somebody.”
