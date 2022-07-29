A Fairburn police officer was killed in a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning in south Douglas County.
Sgt. Jean-Harold Louis Astree, 54, who was driving an unmarked Fairburn Police Department Dodge Charger, died at the scene, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The State Patrol got the initial call at 7:59 a.m. Thursday about the accident on Capps Ferry Road just south of Brookcrest Court.
Astree was traveling north on Capps Ferry in the Dodge Charger when his vehicle struck a GMC dually truck that was traveling south on Capps Ferry, according to the preliminary report from the State Patrol.
The GMC dually lost control, crossing the centerline and striking an Audi SUV that was traveling northbound.
After striking the GMC dually, Astree’s Dodge Charger traveled into the southbound lane of Capps Ferry where it struck a second GMC truck head on, according to the State Patrol.
Astree was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and had worked for the City of Fairburn since April of 2018, according to a release by the city.
“The city is heartbroken due to the tragic loss of Sgt. Astree,” Fairburn Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a news release. “Today our city has lost a hero for public safety and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We thank all the surrounding jurisdictions for stepping in to assist us during this difficult time.”
Fairburn Chief of Police James McCarthy added: “Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Fairburn and the community during this extraordinarily painful time. We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Astree’s family, friends and fellow officers. We will do all that we can do to support them during this painful time.”
Occupants of the other vehicles involved were transported by ground to area hospitals and are expected to make full recoveries.
The State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) was called to the scene and is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.