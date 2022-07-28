A Fairburn police officer was killed in a four-vehicle crash Thursday morning in south Douglas County.
Officer Jean-Harold Louis Astree, 54, who was driving an unmarked Fairburn Police Dodge Charger, died at the scene, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
The State Patrol got the initial call at 7:59 a.m. Thursday about the accident on Capps Ferry Road just south of Brookcrest Court.
Astree was traveling north on Capps Ferry in the Dodge Charger when his vehicle struck a GMC dually truck that was traveling south on Capps Ferry, according to the preliminary report from the State Patrol.
The GMC dually lost control, crossing the centerline and striking an Audi SUV that was traveling northbound.
After striking the GMC dually, Astree’s Dodge Charger traveled into the southbound lane of Capps Ferry where it struck a second GMC truck head on, according to the State Patrol.
Occupants of the other vehicles involved were transported by ground to area hospitals and are expected to make full recoveries.
The State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) was called to the scene and is investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.