Fairplay sixth-grader Chandrasekaran wins Douglas County Spelling Bee

The word was E-Q-U-I-N-O-X.
Yahminisakti Chandrasekaran calmly took her time, and then spelled it for the judges.
After 21 rounds of competition, Chandrasekaran won the Douglas County Spelling Bee.
“I had to think to myself at first, and I rehearsed it in my head,” said Chandrasekaran, a sixth-grader at Fairplay Middle School. “I knew this word could change everything. It was a safe risk.”
If she had misspelled it, the competition would have continued.
Ellison Lord, a seventh-grader at Brighten Academy, was runner-up and Owen Ricci-Westcott, an eighth-grader at Chapel Hill Middle, placed third in the virtual competition.
In previous years, the county spelling bee has been held in Citizens’ Hall at the county courthouse.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, competitors participated virtually from their home school.
Only the competitors and the school Spelling Bee coordinator were allowed in the room. Participants were assigned a number so the judges could keep up with them during the rounds.
Lucky for Chandrasekaran, her sister was the Fairplay Middle runner-up, and she was their to provide support.
“She kept smiling at me, and nodding her head when I got it right,” Chandrasekaran said. “It was great having my sister there for support.”
Chandrasekaran has a few weeks to get ready for the Feb. 27 GAE Region 4 Spelling Bee.
A win there would put her in the state competition.
Chandrasekaran said she is excited about the region competition, which includes competitors from Fulton and DeKalb counties.
“They have a lot of spelling veterans,” Chandrasekaran said. “Those counties usually do well. I’m interested in seeing how I do against them. They are the two most competitive counties.”
Fairplay Principal Fhonda Strong praised Chandrasekaran for her win.
“We are so proud of Yahmini, and we are happy to have her represent us at the regional Spelling Bee this year,” Strong said. “We look forward to many more wonderful awards and accolades from her as she continues her educational journey.”
Chandrasekaran is used to competition as she defeated her sister, Subasakti, an eighth-grader, to represent the school at the county championship. Last year, Subasakti was the Fairplay’s winner and county runner-up.
Younger sister, Dheephaasakti, a fourth-grader at South Douglas Elementary, was her school’s alternate.
Their first names all end in sakti, which means “power” in India, their parents’ native country.
“We are all very competitive,” Yahminisakti said.
She said with this year’s competition being virtual, it took some of the pressure off.
“I didn’t have to be there with a lot of people,” she said. “I think I enjoyed it more like this. It worked out good for me.”
