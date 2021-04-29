Fairview Market uses old-fashioned way to grow vegetables
Does it seem to you that the fruits and vegetables you get at the grocery store don’t taste the same as you remember as a kid?
That’s the way it seemed to former Villa Rica Mayor Jeff Reese and his wife, Teresa. The point was made clear to them when they recently stopped at a peach market in south Georgia and bit into a peach fresh from the tree.
That explosion of flavor — a stark contrast from big-box grocery peaches — helped convince them to expand what had been essentially a backyard garden into a new business, Fairview Market at Holloman Farms.
The Reeses moved to her family’s farm in Temple shortly after his single term as mayor ended in January 2020. Reese began a drone photography business, but on the farm, he found time to indulge a long-time passion.
“I’ve been a gardener all my life,” he said. “And so, when we moved out here, I thought I saw the potential for growing vegetables. I love growing vegetables and things. So, we started with a little, small garden.”
The 70-foot-square plot they planted produced a phenomenally large yield of vegetables. And that was because, over the decades, many different types of farming has gone on there. Being a history buff, Reese began to research his in-law’s property and discovered that it had been farmed continuously by the Holloman family since December 1921.
And that makes it one of just over 500 family farms in the state to meet the qualifications for Georgia’s Centennial Farm Program.
When Reese also learned that the farm was near the site of the former Fairview Methodist Church, the idea of opening a vegetable market called Fairview Market on the site took shape.
The market building itself is a former outbuilding that Teresa’s grandfather used. As they were cleaning it out, the couple discovered an antique cooling unit. Now repaired, that cooler gives the farm an advantage over other vegetable markets.
Being able to cool their vegetables means that their customers can buy all their harvest without any of the fresh collards, turnip greens, okra, pole beans, and tomatoes going to waste.
This isn’t an organic farm, but the Reeses are careful about the fertilizers and the insect-control methods they use. And while the cooler allows them to extend the shelf-life of their crops slightly, the vegetables are nothing like the mass-produced vegetables found in grocery stores or even other vegetable markets.
“Most apples that you buy in a supermarket are almost a year old,” Reese said. “That’s why you see wax on them. Most vegetables that you buy, especially those from outside the country, are at least six to eight weeks old.”
In contrast, Fairview Market vegetables are largely grown from heritage seeds; varieties that were once common in this part of Georgia, but which are now mostly raised in backyard gardens. Those fresher, more flavorful types of vegetables have been displaced in the market by varieties that are more suited to the long supply chains associated with big-name grocers.
“They’ve hybridized them to the point where the tomatoes, for example, have thicker skins so they don’t bruise as easy and they also they sit on the shelf longer,” Reese said. “The problem with that is they’ve sacrificed flavor for that trait. Everything that we’re planting is tried and true. Southern vegetables and fruits that have been around and are not bred necessarily for shelf life. They’re bred for flavor.”
The Reese farm is generating a high amount of interest. Tanner Health Systems, for example, and their wellness programs, have shown support, and so have those in local governments. Carroll County commissioners Clint Chance and Tommy Lee, who represent the Villa Rica and Temple areas respectively, recently stopped by for a tour.
“Carroll County has been promoting healthy living and overall wellness as a way to encourage our employees and their families to live life to the fullest,” said Chance. “One point that has been repeated from all professionals involved in our programs is that the closer food is grown to you, generally the healthier it is to consume.”
The Reeses have made another important connection, this one with the Georgia Farm Bureau Network. This means that along with their own produce, the Reeses are able to sell fresh, Georgia-grown vegetables from other farms across the state. That includes the super-sweet watermelons from south Georgia — and those incredible, flavorful peaches from the state’s peach belt.
“We’re not going to the farmers market,” Reese said. “Everything comes from the state of Georgia; we will go and inspect it ourselves. We’ll have the relationship with those farmers on those farms in Georgia and bring their produce back, put them in cool storage until we sell them. And we’ll sell ‘em on a daily basis.”
The Reeses have had invitations from local restaurants to buy their harvests, but they have turned them down in favor of serving individual customers from around Carroll and nearby counties.
Right now, Reese said, there are tomatoes in the greenhouse waiting for warmer planting weather. There will be a continual queue of tomatoes maturing there, waiting for their chance to replace ones that have already been harvested.
A recent addition to Fairview Market is an apiary, but those bees — and the honey they produce — are an essential part of the farm.
“The more bees you have, the more flowers are going to get pollinated. The more flowers that get pollinated, the more fruits and vegetables you’re going to have.”
The farm currently consists of two 70-foot- square plots, and just now Jeff and Teresa do all the work. And Jeff also keeps busy with his drone photography business.
“We love being up here,” he said. “Aside from the money aspect and the health aspect. We just love working with the ground. It’s very quiet out here, right now. Just the clouds and the wind and the sunshine and Old Glory flapping in the background.
“I don’t even know what the word retirement means anymore because I feel like sometimes I’m working harder now than when I was working. But it’s something I love doing. We’re here at the farm most days daylight to dark. It’s just a labor of love. It really is.”
The farm is located at 2640 Rainey Road in Temple, and a grand opening event will be scheduled as soon as the weather cooperates.
