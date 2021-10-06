Douglasville Police Department’s Fall Festival and Safety Expo will have something for everyone, Chief Gary Sparks said Tuesday.
The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Police Department, located at 2083 Fairburn Road, and is a rain or shine event.
Among the festivities, there will be a Kids’ Halloween costume contest at noon, with prizes awarded to the participants in age groups 0-6 years old and 7-14 years old. An adult costume contest will be held at the same time, with winners receiving prizes from Nightmare’s Gate Haunted House.
A K-9 demonstration is scheduled for 1 p.m., followed by a standing yoga demo at 2. Arts and crafts vendors will have products for sale as well.
Walk-up COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the Community Building next door.
“We welcome all of the people we serve in the City and the County to come out and have a fun day,” Sparks said. “We will have something for all family members.”
