Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain, who founded Operation Christmas eight years ago, is pictured with Karla Ayers, Douglas County nurse manager for Cobb & Douglas Public Health. Families can now register for Operation Christmas at the Douglas Health Center and online.

Operation Christmas Douglas County organizers are encouraging families to register for this year’s event, which is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain, who founded the initiative eight years ago, said his Elf Squad team is ready to serve at least 8,000 local children “in need of some Christmas joy this year.”

