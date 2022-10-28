Operation Christmas Douglas County organizers are encouraging families to register for this year’s event, which is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Chief Judge William H. “Beau” McClain, who founded the initiative eight years ago, said his Elf Squad team is ready to serve at least 8,000 local children “in need of some Christmas joy this year.”
Children who sign up will receive a gift valued at $20 or more based on their gender and age.
McClain said this year’s event is set to have the best selection of toys and gifts they’ve ever had.
There are several ways families can register including:
• In-person at the Douglas County Health Department on Selman Drive in Douglasville
• Via the link in the banner at the top of the Douglas County School System website at dcssga.org
• Via the link on the Operation Christmas Facebook page @TheElfSsquad
All children under the age of 18 receiving services at the Douglas County Health Department as well as children in the Douglas County School System receiving free or reduced price lunches are eligible to receive gifts during Operation Christmas.
Once registered, families will receive a Golden Ticket prior to Dec. 10 directing them to a local church, the sheriff’s office or police department to pick up their gifts.
