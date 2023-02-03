House Fire

Douglas County firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a house on Summer Lake Road on Wednesday. There were no injuries reported, but the family was displaced.

 DCFD / Special photo

A local family was displaced as a result of a fire at their Douglasville home Wednesday.

Douglas County firefighters and paramedics responded to a single-family house fire at 2410 Summer Lake Road in Douglasville at around 3:20 p.m., according to Rick Martin, public information director for Douglas County Fire & EMS.

