A local family was displaced as a result of a fire at their Douglasville home Wednesday.
Douglas County firefighters and paramedics responded to a single-family house fire at 2410 Summer Lake Road in Douglasville at around 3:20 p.m., according to Rick Martin, public information director for Douglas County Fire & EMS.
“The first arriving units approaching the structure could see smoke billowing into the air before they even pulled to a stop,” said Fire Chief Roderick B. Jolivette. “Once they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home. Fortunately, the homeowner and family escaped unharmed.”
The American Red Cross was notified to assist the family, Martin said. The damage from the fire was extensive to the property. Firefighters from Station 6 on Riverside Parkway were the first to respond.
“Special thanks and much appreciation should go to the dedicated men and women who consistently provide exceptional and quality Fire and EMS services for the citizens of Douglas County,” said Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones. “I commend them for their commitment and grateful no one was hurt.”
Douglas County Fire/EMS Department encourages everyone to have functioning smoke detectors in their homes.
