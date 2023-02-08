ATLANTA — The parents of slain activist Manuel Esteban Paez Teran called on the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Monday to provide answers about the events leading up to the activist’s death last month.

Paez Teran – who went by “Tortuguita” – along with other activists was protesting the proposed building of a large police training center in a forest in southern DeKalb County. Groups critical of the police and environmentalists have opposed the building of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, or “Cop City,” since 2021 by setting up encampments in the 85-acre forest.

