It’s been several sleepless night’s for Landon Smith’s parents since the teenager’s death on New Year’s Eve.
Two holidays have passed since they got the call on Dec. 31 that Smith was fatally shot at a party.
“It was a rough Easter without their baby boy being there,” said Maxwell Billieon, a Los Angeles commissioner, who serves as the family spokesman.
The parents have not spoken publicly since the death, but have attended the bond hearing of the suspects in the New Year’s Eve murder.
Billieon said the parents still remain afraid since all the suspects have ties to gangs.
The couple moved from south Georgia to Douglas County with their five sons because of the safe environment they researched about the county.
It was Smith’s first time attending a party, and one of his older brothers was sent as a chaperone.
Billieon said Smith, a sophomore at Douglas County High, was looking forward to hanging out with other teenage friends at the Deering Court party, which was held at a rented AirBnB.
According to police, about 70-100 people were at the mostly teenage party.
Two female teenagers — Zorree Peeples, 18, and Karea Cowvins, 17, — arrived at the party with Jhabre Wilson, 17, and Davion White, 20.
The four suspects from Cobb County, arrived at the party in a vehicle driven by Peeples, according to police reports.
After staying at the party for some time, the four suspects began to drive away, according to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks. At least two people in the car were armed and began shooting back towards the direction of the party, according to Sparks.
One of the bullets struck and killed the 15-year-old victim. White and Wilson have been charged with malice murder alone with Madison Boden a 20-year-old from Alpharetta.
Police say Boden provided White with a gun.
All have been charged with street gang violations.
“This case with Landon reflects the temperature of where we are at as a society,” Billieon said. “This is LA street gang activity in Georgia.”
While police say alcohol and drugs were advertised on social media for the party, Billieon said Smith’s parents had no knowledge of that information.
He said if they had known of the prospects of illegal activity, there was no way Smith would have been permitted to go.
“This is very close family, and the parents are very strict disciplinarians,” Billieon said. “Landon’s father is ever-present in all his sons’ lives. They are very close. It was only days after the party that they found out about drugs and alcohol at the party.”
Billieon said the family is appreciative of the police for the quick capture of the suspects.
However, he said the parents are disappointed that Peeples and Cowvins are out on bond.
Billieon said the family is ‘extremely unhappy with the District Attorney’ on the females being granted bond.
“It seems the DA is more relaxed on the tradition and practice that this county was known for being hard on crime,” Billieon said. “The family moved to Douglas County because Douglas County was hard on crime. They felt the kids would be safe, now they are afraid to go outside. They are extremely different on crime.”
District Attorney Dalia Racine said it is not the policy of her office to comment on currently pending cases.
However, she said she is sympathetic to families as they navigate through the process.
“In this case and every case, we evaluate the evidence, apply the law and make the best decisions to try to achieve a just result,” Racine said. “Sometimes these decisions are difficult, but in every instance they are based on the law and with the ultimate goal of seeking justice and the truth. Not only as a prosecutor, but as a parent, I can sympathize with how frustrating and difficult it can be to navigate the criminal justice system, especially when a family has incurred such an unbearable loss. We are committed to ushering our victims through this process with transparency and support every step of the way.”
Billieon said the family continues to put their lives back together.
He described Smith as a ‘kid full of smiles’ and called him the next generation.
“Landon loved to travel and jet ski,” Billieon said. “He was so respectful of people and was just a great kid.”
