The residents at Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation have been on lockdown since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, about 20 residents got to see family and friends during a social distancing parade in front of the facility on Highway 5.
The parade was organized by Denise Curier, activities director at Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
The entire front entrance was decorated with balloons and signs. A large yellow sign at the entrance to the Rehab Center read, “We Miss You. We Love You. Stay Safe.”
Residents were socially distanced in the center of the parking lot. At least 20 cars, many decorated with signs, and all full of loving family members and friends, drove through honking their horns.
Staff members provided bottled water and other snacks to residents and to their families.
Many of the family members hung out of the windows of their cars shouting “I love you” to the residents.
One family drove through in a van with messages painted on the side reading “Better Together” and “Thank You Douglasville Nursing.” An SUV had bright yellow smiley face balloons and signs including one that read: “ Hey Dad. Love U. Miss U.”
Curier said a similar parade was held in May and that the families and residents get a lot of joy from seeing each other.
She said since the lockdown began, the only way residents and their loved ones have been able to visit is through glass windows at the front of the building. She said many people come and can see their loved ones through the glass but have to use their phones to talk to each other.
Curier said she hopes to have other parades and similar events in the future that allow residents and their families to see each other while social distancing.
