Douglasville’s Sewell family has been named the Catholic Church’s 2022 International Family of the Year. The Sewell family lives in the Chapel Hills subdivision and attends St. Theresa Catholic Church. They have lived in Douglasville since 2012.
Sounding just a little like a real-life Brady Bunch, Robert “Austin” and Tracey Sewell actually have that beat with nine children, ranging in age from Jordan, the oldest at 26, then Robbie, Logan, Sade, Gabriel, Luke, Jacob, Joshua and the youngest at 5 is Jasmine.
Managing a household of 11 people, and several pets can be challenging to say the least. But Parents Austin and Tracy both come from large families. Dad Austin was one of six children; mom Tracey was one of seven.
“I can’t say it was our plan to have such a large family,” said Tracey, who spoke by phone, “but it was part of a divine plan.”
The family received the news from the Knights of Columbus (KoC) Catholic Organization, by way of their local parish council at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Douglasville.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson messaged notification to the Sentinel that the family had been chosen as the Catholic Church’s 2022 International Family of the Year.
According to Tracey Sewell, how this recognition came about was probably a result of their community and church-based involvement.
This latest major nod capped-off a progression over time within the Knights of Columbus.
“It started out as “Family of the Month” in our local parish and then we were “Family of the Year,” then we were selected as the family for Georgia, and then we got notification about a month ago, I guess, based the activities that we’d done, that the Supreme Council had voted us International Family of the Year,” she said.
Activities for the Sewells revolve around the church and the community, she said.
“My husband has been a Knight for about 15 years now, he’s currently the Deputy Grand Knight; we participate in some volunteer activities, probably the biggest one is the Pregnancy Resource Center on Chapel Hill Road, raising funds for young mothers, and also we do other fundraisers,” she said.
And the entire family is very active in the church, she said.
The recognition event, held recently in Nashville, provided for a great family trip, she said.
“Our family, consisting of us and seven of our nine children, was honored at the Award Session of the 140th Supreme Convention at Opryland in Nashville, Tenn., on Monday, August 1st and presented the award of International Family of the Year by the KoC Supreme Council out of New Haven, CT. We’re the first family from Georgia to be awarded.”
As a military family, the Sewells spent eight years living in Japan, something Tracey said that the older children miss — especially the food and the culture.
Austin retired as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps after 22 years as a helicopter pilot. Today, he works as an engineer with NCR. Tracey started out as a schoolteacher. She’s a native of Georgia, while Austin grew up in Maryland. Both have family in Atlanta.
So far two of their sons are Knights, she said, and could follow a career path into the church, but that will remain to be seen.
Douglasville Mayor Robinson got to know the Sewell family through her son, who was best friends with the Sewell’s son, Robbie, in middle school. In 2016, Mayor Robinson chose the Sewell’s as the city’s first Christmas Family.
Robinson said she feels like this most recent award is another thing that helps to put “Douglasville on the map.”
“We were extremely humbled and honored by the notification and presentation of the award and enjoyed spending time with fellow knights and clergy from around the country and around the world,” said Tracey.
The Knights of Columbus is a global Catholic fraternal service order founded by blessed Michael J. McGivney on March 29, 1882. It’s led by Patrick E. Kelly, the order’s 14th Supreme Knight. The organization was founded as a mutual benefit society for working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States. It’s grown to support refugee relief, Catholic education, local parishes and dioceses, and global Catholic social and political causes. There are more than 16,000 local Knights of Columbus councils around the world, including over 300 on college campuses.
