Douglasville’s Sewell family has been named the Catholic Church’s 2022 International Family of the Year. The Sewell family lives in the Chapel Hills subdivision and attends St. Theresa Catholic Church. They have lived in Douglasville since 2012.

Sounding just a little like a real-life Brady Bunch, Robert “Austin” and Tracey Sewell actually have that beat with nine children, ranging in age from Jordan, the oldest at 26, then Robbie, Logan, Sade, Gabriel, Luke, Jacob, Joshua and the youngest at 5 is Jasmine.

