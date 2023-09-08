Farmers Market

The Church Street Farmers Market will return to the old police department parking lot starting Tuesday, Sept. 12. The market usually has 20-plus vendors selling locally grown fruits and vegetables and many other items.

The Church Street Farmers Market will be back at its original location starting next Tuesday after being sidelined for the past few weeks.

Chan Weeks, executive director of Keep Douglasville Beautiful, said the Farmers Market will return to the old Douglasville Police Department parking lot at 6730 Church Street each Tuesday, from 3-7 p.m., Sept. 12 through Oct. 24.