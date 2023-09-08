The Church Street Farmers Market will be back at its original location starting next Tuesday after being sidelined for the past few weeks.
Chan Weeks, executive director of Keep Douglasville Beautiful, said the Farmers Market will return to the old Douglasville Police Department parking lot at 6730 Church Street each Tuesday, from 3-7 p.m., Sept. 12 through Oct. 24.
The market was not held the past three weeks due to repaving on Church Street, a weather issue and the Labor Day holiday, Weeks said.
Prior to that, Weeks said the market was moved to the front of the downtown conference center to give vendors and patrons a little more shade from the blistering heat.
Weeks said the market is now in its fourth year and has been a boon for folks looking to buy hand-made items and locally grown fruits and vegetables. She said the market has 20-plus vendors each week selling everything from locally grown produce to homemade baked goods and sweets, to honeys, jams and jellies, and arts and crafts.
“The good thing about it is it’s locally grown,” Weeks said of the items at the Farmers Market. “It’s very fresh and picked at the ripest part of the season for immediate consumption. So it’s not being picked when it’s not really ripe yet and then having to travel long distances to get to you. And, of course, there’s all the benefits of eating local — especially with local honey and stuff helping with allergies and things like that. So there’s lot of benefits. And you can talk to the growers and learn how they don’t use pesticides and other harmful products when they grow the vegetables. It’s just nice to have that relationship with who is growing your food and knowing where it’s coming from and how it’s being produced.”
Weeks said the market also partners with Georgia Fresh for Less to help folks on the SNAP program. She said residents can use their SNAP/EBT card and get double their money to purchase additional fruits and vegetables.
“So when people come who are on the Georgia SNAP/EBT program they bring their card and we can swipe it and if they want $10 we actually will give them $20 worth of tokens and they can get that bonus $10 that can be used for fresh produce — so it’s fruits and vegetables only,” she said. “Their normal SNAP can be used for any normal regularly eligible items — so, any of the breads and sweets and honeys and jams and stuff.”
