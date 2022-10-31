The Farmer’s Table and Sweet Shop are up for sale.
According to a commercial real estate listing, the Highway 5 business is on the market for $3.3 million to include the retail area, deli area, commercial kitchen and office space on the upper level of the main building and the adjacent Sweet Shop building.
The main building has approximately 5,696-square-feet of retail space and another 945-square-feet on the upper level, which is used for offices and storage, according to the website listing. The Sweet Shop building consists of approximately 1,900-square-feet on one level.
Owner Susan Henderson confirmed the business was for sale, but declined further comment.
The properties are listed with the Shumacher Group of Atlanta, which calls it a “profitable” business.
According to the listing, the 11-year-old business had $2.2 million in gross sales with $350,000 in cash flow for 2021.
The price tag for both buildings includes inventory and businesses, according to the website listing.
The Farmer’s Table has experienced a lot of growth since being converted from an old gas station at the corner of Highway 5 and Central Church Road.
The market sells fruit, vegetables, candies, cooking products, decorations and other locally-grown produce. The main building also has a cafe with sandwiches, wraps, salads and desserts.
Social media was abuzz after word broke about the sale.
Several posters on Facebook misunderstood the sale as the business closing.
Henderson said the intention is for it to remain open under new owners.
The main Farmer’s Table building was originally constructed in 1988 as a convenience store. The Sweet Shop building was originally constructed in 1984 as a residence, according to the listing.
