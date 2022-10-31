Farmer's Table

Farmer’s Table owner Susan Henderson is pictured in 2018 after adding the Sweet Shop to her beloved Douglasville business. The Farmer’s Table is now for sale for $3.3 million.

The Farmer’s Table and Sweet Shop are up for sale.

According to a commercial real estate listing, the Highway 5 business is on the market for $3.3 million to include the retail area, deli area, commercial kitchen and office space on the upper level of the main building and the adjacent Sweet Shop building.

